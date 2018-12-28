You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Saudi Aramco sets up fuel retail unit

Fri, Dec 28, 2018 - 5:50 AM

SL_saudi aramco_281218_9.jpg
Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Dubai

SAUDI Aramco is establishing a domestic fuel retailing subsidiary as part of the national oil company's drive to expand beyond crude oil production into downstream businesses.

The new firm, Saudi Aramco Retail Co, will create a network of filling stations within Saudi Arabia to sell automotive fuels, Aramco said on Wednesday, without giving details of the size, cost or time-frame for the network.

In April, Aramco said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with French firm Total to evaluate the feasibility of jointly buying a retail service station network in Saudi Arabia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But Wednesday's statement did not mention Total or the possibility of buying existing stations. The new Saudi network will complement a global retail network which Aramco already operates through joint ventures, the company said.

In the long run, the new retail subsidiary could help Saudi authorities conduct an initial public offer of shares in Aramco.

Plans to sell 5 per cent of Aramco were suspended this year, partly because it became clear Riyadh was unlikely to achieve the US$2 trillion valuation for the company that it wanted.

Aramco is now focusing on a range of downstream projects, including the purchase of a major stake in petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries, which could boost its value and attractiveness to international investors, ultimately allowing the IPO to go ahead. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Trading losses at Sinopec said to spur top execs' suspensions

Oil slips back towards 18-month lows on oversupply fears after 8% rebound

Oil prices fall after jump the day before; glut, economy worries weigh

Sinopec suspends top officials at its trading arm: sources

Oil surges 8% after steep slide; growth fears still weigh

Largest floating LNG platform starts production in Australia

Editor's Choice

BT_20181228_VENTURE_3653799.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Technology

Is value emerging in battered tech manufacturing stocks?

BT_20181228_KUAN_3653775.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

More foreign Reits likely to list in Singapore in 2019 as investors seek havens: Credit Suisse

SL_calculator_281218_7.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Worries over US tax rules lifted for Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit

Most Read

1 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
2 Rusal board chairman quits as part of US sanctions waiver deal
3 Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m
4 Innopac's outgoing CEO owed S$491,920 for unused leave dating back to 2008
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Keppel T&T, Pacific Star, Aspen

Must Read

BT_20181228_VENTURE_3653799.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Technology

Is value emerging in battered tech manufacturing stocks?

BT_20181228_KUAN_3653775.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

More foreign Reits likely to list in Singapore in 2019 as investors seek havens: Credit Suisse

BT_20181228_GCPTE28C_3653663.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

High net worth, mass affluent offer private banks best potential

BT_20181228_KILLER_3653746.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Consumer

The cost of natural disasters in 2018: US$155 billion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening