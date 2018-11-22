Saudi energy minister Falih says kingdom to respond to weak oil demand

Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Thursday that he sees weak oil demand in January and said the kingdom will respond accordingly to cool the global market's anxiety.

The world's top oil exporter's crude output in November is above October levels, he said, adding that it was in no one's interest to create a supply glut.

Mr Falih's comments come one day after US President Donald Trump called on Saudi Arabia to help bring down oil prices.

