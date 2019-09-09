You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Saudi king names his son, an industry insider, as oil minister

Mon, Sep 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190909_NAHREPLACE9_3886610.jpg
Prince Abdulaziz is widely regarded as a capable and experienced technocrat.

Washington

SAUDI Arabia's king named his son Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as energy minister, installing a royal family member at the helm of the kingdom's oil policy for the first time.

Prince Abdulaziz, a longtime top energy ministry official, is half-brother to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, but the two are not believed to be close and are quite far apart in age. The prince replaces Khalid al-Falih, whose future had been uncertain over the past week after he was stripped of his responsibility for overseeing industrial development and removed as head of Saudi Aramco.

Mr Al-Falih had been the face of Opec diplomacy over the past three years as the producers' group joined other major producers, most notably Russia, in an attempt to counter the rising tide of US shale oil that flooded markets. The new minister takes charge as the world's biggest oil exporter tries to bolster prices at a time when a raging trade war between the US and China weighs on global demand.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Prince Abdulaziz, who most recently served as state minister for energy affairs, is widely seen as a capable and experienced technocrat. In his former role, he oversaw a breakthrough in talks with fellow Opec member Kuwait to resume output in the neutral zone between the two countries after a four-year halt.

"Prince Abdulaziz is a very seasoned veteran of Saudi and Opec policy making," said Bob McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Group. "He won't have a learning curve. I don't expect any big rupture in current Saudi oil policy or relations with Russia."

Saudi Arabia has cut production to less than 10 million barrels a day as part of an agreement with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to limit output and support prices. The Saudis are doing the most to support the deal, pumping about 500,000 barrels a day less than they pledged.

Opec and its allies, known collectively as Opec+, are scheduled to meet on Sept 12 in Abu Dhabi to review their strategy to help balance global oil markets.

It's not immediately clear whether the prince's appointment reflects a desire to change oil policy as opposed to the king's dissatisfaction with Mr Al-Falih, who was reportedly pushing back against the possible initial public offering of Aramco.

Either way, Mr McNally and other analysts said they don't expect the kingdom's priorities to be different under the new minister. "The priority remains removing the lingering threat of another crude price swoon by preventing stock builds," he said.

Majd Dola, a portfolio manager at First Abu Dhabi Bank, said that while the prince may bring "new tactics" to the negotiations over global oil policy, the forces affecting prices at the moment were beyond the kingdom's control. "If you look at oil from a macro perspective I don't think at the moment we're facing a supply issue," he said. "The trade war is weighing down on growth and that's weighing down on oil." BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

The world's oil glut is much worse than it looks

China's August copper imports, aluminium exports fall

Gold falls 1% on Powell's remarks, improved risk appetite

Oil jumps after Fed says it will act to sustain US growth

Cocoa trees being ravaged by a disease with no known cure

Petrobras unit head removed amid bribery allegations

Editor's Choice

BT_20190907_LOVE_3886173.jpg
Sep 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore SMEs in HK look to things returning to normal

Sep 7, 2019
Government & Economy

New scheme to link up Singapore fintech firms with legal expertise on compliance issues

BT_20190907_ABGARY_3882976.jpg
Sep 7, 2019
The Raffles Conversation

Old-School Newsman

Must Read

BT_20190907_LOVE_3886173.jpg
Sep 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore SMEs in HK look to things returning to normal

Sep 7, 2019
Government & Economy

New scheme to link up Singapore fintech firms with legal expertise on compliance issues

BT_20190907_HACKER_3886192.jpg
Sep 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Fewer suspicious transactions but more intelligence gleaned from data: CAD report

nz_hughlim_070920.jpg
Sep 7, 2019
Technology

Digitalising built-environment sector 'can attract the young to it'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly