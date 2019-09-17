You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Saudi oil firm Aramco could delay IPO after attacks: sources

Tue, Sep 17, 2019 - 12:18 AM

doc774sb8qbirrd27mund0_doc72ycqk5a79u11q19c6xz.jpg
Saudi authorities are considering whether to delay an IPO for oil giant Aramco after this weekend's attack on its oil facilities shut down much of its production, people with knowledge of the matter said.
REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Saudi authorities are considering whether to delay an IPO for oil giant Aramco after this weekend's attack on its oil facilities shut down much of its production, people with knowledge of the matter said.

"They're in the process of assessing the damage. It's a possibility but it's still very early," said one of the persons who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Aramco had planned to debut in November on a local stock market before listing on an international one next year, sources had told AFP last week.

The IPO could be the largest ever, with the company's valuation poised to top US$1 trillion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company's plans appeared to have accelerated in recent weeks after it chose JPMorgan to lead the initial public offering, sources said. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America among others are also among the banks involved.

The IPO is part of Riyadh's efforts to diversify its economy away from petroleum.

Huthi rebels backed by Iran, who have been locked in battle with a Saudi-led coalition for years, claimed responsibility for the attacks on Aramco facilities.

The attack shut down about half of Saudi production, or some five per cent of global production, according to Craig Erlam of currency trader Oanda.

No one was injured during the attacks but it remained unclear how soon Saudi Arabia could bring its production capacity back to normal.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

Houthi forces in Yemen warn of more attacks on Saudi oil systems

South Korea will consider release of oil reserves if Saudi situation worsens: energy ministry

Here’s how Asian governments are reacting to the Aramco attack

Houston prepares to say ‘Howdy Modi’ as gas producers eye deals

China aluminium output slips in August amid smelter outages

Gold rallies on concern Saudi attack may presage wider Mideast conflict

Editor's Choice

file6u76cvxzbh011a4bu9oy.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Integrated Shield scheme insurers nursing their results back to health

BT_20190916_KRWOMAN16_3893168.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Real Estate

'Ferrari woman' grants option to buy her GCB for S$47m

BT_20190916_CTCERTIS_3893144.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Technology

Certis' manpower plug: more tech and services

Must Read

AK_sgsl_1609.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore business confidence drops to near 2-year low in Q4

doc774ng8a85ia1my8yk664_doc740i9jigvhj1nfhgl2t6.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_sgsl3_1609.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Real Estate

August private home sales down 4.8% from July: URA

1-Net North Data Centre.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit launches S$473.8m equity fundraising to partially fund data centre acquisitions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly