Saudi to cut oil output by another 1m barrels a day

Mon, May 11, 2020 - 11:51 PM

Saudi Arabia said Monday it had asked oil giant Aramco to cut its output by an additional one million barrels per day from June, to support prices that have crashed during the coronavirus crisis.
[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia said Monday it had asked oil giant Aramco to cut its output by an additional one million barrels per day from June, to support prices that have crashed during the coronavirus crisis.

The move will reduce the production of the world's biggest crude exporter to 7.5 million bpd, the energy ministry said in a statement cited by the official Saudi Press Agency.

Neighbouring Kuwait's Oil Minister Khaled al-Fadhel said separately that his country would cut an additional 80,000 bpd to support the Saudi initiative.

"Kuwait supports the efforts of Saudi Arabia to restore balance to the oil market," Mr Fadhel said in a statement on Kuwait News Agency.

Also declaring support for Saudi Arabia was its ally, the United Arab Emirates, which announced a reduction of 100,000 bpd from June.

Opec and its allies in the Opec+ group agreed last month to cut production by a record 9.7 million bpd while other producers pledged to reduce their output by around 3.7 million bpd.

Under the deal, Saudi Arabia's daily production was cut to 8.5 million bpd, the lowest in more than a decade.

Riyadh said the aim of the additional cut was to push Opec+ members "and other producing nations to comply with committed production cuts and make additional reductions" to stabilise the global oil market, the energy ministry said.

Despite a first round of massive cuts which kicked in on May 1, oil prices remain extremely low, losing around two-thirds of their value this year due to a coronavirus-driven slump in demand.

Prices were further dampened in April by a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia during which Riyadh's production soared to a record 12.3 million bpd, pushing stockpiles to unsustainably high levels.

The ministry said that with the latest production curb, the kingdom would have cut 4.8 million bpd from the record output levels in April.

The price of the international benchmark Brent crude is hovering around US$30 a barrel.

AFP

