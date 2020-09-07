You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Saudis cut oil pricing in sign of struggling demand recovery

Mon, Sep 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Dubai

SAUDI Arabia has cut pricing for oil sales in October, a sign that the world's biggest exporter sees fuel demand wavering amid more coro-navirus flare-ups around the globe.

The kingdom's state producer, Saudi Aramco, reduced its key Arab Light grade of crude by a larger-than-expected amount for shipments to Asia, its main market. It also lowered pricing for United States buyers.

Aramco cut Arab Light to Asia to a discount against the benchmark oil price used by the Saudis for the first time since June.

It is the second consecutive month of reductions for barrels to the region and the first month in six that US refiners will see a cut. Aramco will trim pricing as well for lighter barrels to north-west Europe and the Mediterranean region.

SEE ALSO

Saudis reduce oil pricing in sign demand recovery struggling

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Oil demand has plunged this year after the pandemic forced governments to lock down economies, airlines to cancel fights and workers to stay at home.

Saudi Arabia, Russia and other Opec+ producers agreed in April to slash output by almost 10 million barrels a day, roughly 10 per cent of global supply, to bolster prices.

Those cuts and a demand recovery in China have since helped oil prices to more than double. But they are still down around 35 per cent this year. Brent crude fell to US$42.66 on Friday, suffering its biggest weekly loss in almost three months as infection rates continue to climb in countries such as the US and India.

"Aramco understands the importance of China for the global oil market," said Giovanni Staunovo, a commodities analyst with UBS Group. "The cut for October might help to support stronger imports from China over the coming months."

The company is reducing pricing for Light exports to Asia in October by US$1.40 a barrel to 50 cents below the regional benchmark. It was expected to pare pricing by US$1 a barrel to a 10-cent discount, according to a Bloomberg survey.

The Saudis raised pricing from June to August for Asia. However, refinery demand has softened due to weak profits from turning crude into gasoline and other fuels.

Asian refiners are also working through large stockpiles built up earlier in the year when crude prices troughed.

Aramco is cutting prices for US buyers for the first time since April after Saudi oil exports to the country dwindled to the lowest in decades in August.

Saudi Arabia usually sets the tone for pricing decisions by other Middle Eastern petro-states, including Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, the second and third-largest producers in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Saudis reduce oil pricing in sign demand recovery struggling

Amazon bans foreign sales of seeds in US amid mystery packages

Oil falls 3%, posts weekly drop on demand concerns

Transcorp says EGM requisition notice is invalid

Malaysia's Petronas to reshape portfolio after quarterly loss

Taking power: Chinese firm to run Laos electric grid amid default warnings

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 6, 2020 10:04 PM
Companies & Markets

Judge's findings in Parti Liyani case involving CAG chairman warrant further investigations: AGC

FOLLOWING the acquittal of former domestic worker Parti Liyani of stealing from Changi Airport Group chairman Liew...

Sep 6, 2020 07:10 PM
Banking & Finance

DBS named best bank globally for third consecutive year

DBS has been named the best bank in the world by New York-based financial publication Global Finance, marking the...

Sep 6, 2020 06:27 PM
Real Estate

Bukit Timah condo Verdale attracts 268 viewings during weekend preview launch

VERDALE, a private residential development jointly developed by China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (COLI)...

Sep 6, 2020 04:24 PM
Companies & Markets

StarHub and M1 fined S$610,000 in total for service disruptions during circuit breaker

TELCOS StarHub and M1 have been slapped with fines totalling S$610,000 for Internet service disruptions during the "...

Sep 6, 2020 03:43 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore confirms 40 new Covid-19 cases, including four in community

[SINGAPORE] There were 40 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday afternoon, including four community cases and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bukit Timah condo Verdale attracts 268 viewings during weekend preview launch

Singapore confirms 40 new Covid-19 cases, including four in community

Judge's findings in Parti Liyani case involving CAG chairman warrant further investigations: AGC

DBS named best bank globally for third consecutive year

Firms to get up to S$30,000 for each new worker if they hire more locals in next 6 months

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.