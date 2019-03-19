You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Saudis urge Opec+ to stick with oil cuts as job not yet done

Members agree to monitor the situation and decide direction for the second half of the year by May or June
Tue, Mar 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190319_SMLOPEC19_3727471.jpg
Mr Al-Falih said Opec+ is ready to do what is required in the second half of 2019 to keep the markets balanced.

Cairo

OPEC and its allies have much work ahead to balance global oil markets and are prepared to do what's necessary in the second half, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said.

The 24-nation coalition known as Opec+ needs to "stay the course" until June as its job is "nowhere near complete" in terms of restoring oil-market fundamentals, he said late on Sunday at a news conference in Baku, Azerbaijan. US inventories remain significantly above normal levels, and there is a risk of oversupply in the short term, he said.

But there was less full-throated support for extending the Opec+ output-cuts agreement from Russia and Iraq - the pact's other two biggest producers. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said at the same briefing that uncertainties arising from production in Venezuela and Iran make it difficult for the coalition to determine its next step before May or June.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The ministers spoke ahead of a planned meeting in Baku on Monday of a committee of Opec+ members responsible for monitoring output. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have entered their third year of curbing supply in order to defend crude prices.

While they've helped engineer a 25 per cent recovery in Brent this year, current prices of about US$67 a barrel remain well below the levels that most of the producers need to cover government spending.

"My assessment is that the job still remains ahead of us," Mr Al-Falih said. "We're still seeing inventory builds." At the same time, many investors are skittish about investing in oil exploration and production due to uncertainty, and Opec+ doesn't want a situation where crude prices are too high, he added.

"We remain ready to continue monitoring supply and demand and doing what we have to do in the second half of 2019 to keep the markets balanced,'' Mr Al-Falih said.

Oil futures slipped in Asian trading on Monday morning, though they remain close to a four-month high reached last week. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery slid 22 cents to US$58.30 in the afternoon in Singapore.

Opec has faced pressure from US President Donald Trump to "relax" its stance on curbing supply, as severe strains on output from two members - Iran and Venezuela - threaten to trigger a shortage.

Mr Al-Falih said the crises haven't changed his view on the need to persevere with output restraints, as losses in both those countries haven't been severe enough to prevent a renewed accumulation of oil inventories. If the slump in Iranian and Venezuelan supplies intensifies, Opec is prepared to respond as it has in the past, he said.

Producers are conforming well with output cuts they agreed to make starting in January, and their compliance is improving and will easily exceed 100 per cent in March, he said. Saudi Arabia will pump about 9.8 million barrels a day in March and April and export less than 7 million barrels daily in both months, he said. The kingdom has a production target of 10.3 million barrels a day.

"We agreed today we need to keep monitoring the situation and by May or June to discuss decisions for the second half of the year," Mr Novak said at the conference. Russia has trimmed its output by an average of 140,000 to 150,000 barrels a day in March compared with October, the reference month for Russia's cuts, Interfax reported.

"Currently, the price is acceptable to all the parties, both to consumers and producers, and you can see that the level of volatility is extremely low," Mr Novak said in an interview with Bloomberg. "We may be balanced today but we don't know what's going to happen."

Iraq is doing its best to adhere to its pledged reduction and will pump less in March than in either January or February, Thamir Ghadhban, the Iraqi minister, said. While welcoming the price boost from the current accord, he said he hopes that producers continue to put into effect the cuts they've promised. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

India's palm oil imports could jump to record high as prices fall: analyst

India's palm oil imports could jump to record as prices fall - analyst

Wastewater - private equity’s new black gold in US shale

Chinese delegation to visit Argentina to discuss stalled nuclear deal, says government source

Saudis urge Opec+ to stick with oil cuts as job not yet done

Sweetener or fuel? The sugar market is watching what Brazilian mills are planning

Editor's Choice

BT_20190319_CCDUBAI18ECGM_3727831.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Garage

Singapore firms eye Dubai as emirate emerges as startup hub

lwx_YuuZoo_190319_1.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Confusion over whether ex-CEO still has role in Yuuzoo

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 YouTube star PewDiePie is thrust into the spotlight after mosque slayings
3 Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role
4 Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback
5 CapitaLand CEO gets S$4.2m pay package for 2018

Must Read

BT_20190319_CCDUBAI18ECGM_3727831.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Garage

Singapore firms eye Dubai as emirate emerges as startup hub

lwx_YuuZoo_190319_1.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Confusion over whether ex-CEO still has role in Yuuzoo

BT_20190319_LLHYFLUX19_3727862.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tuaspring default threatens Hyflux restructuring deal

BT_20190319_VINODX19_3727647.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports rebound in Feb, but economists not cheering yet

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening