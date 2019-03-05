You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Saudis weigh US$4b deal for OCI methanol assets

Tue, Mar 05, 2019 - 12:20 AM

[LONDON] Saudi Basic Industries Corp, the Middle East's biggest petrochemicals maker, is exploring an acquisition of OCI NV's methanol assets that would solidify its status as one of the world's biggest producers of the chemical, people familiar with the matter said.

The Saudi Arabian company has made an initial approach that valued OCI's assets, which include plants in Texas and the Netherlands, at as much as US$4 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. Preliminary discussions between Sabic, as the state-controlled firm is known, and OCI may not lead to an agreement, they said.

OCI said in a statement Monday that it had received "inbound interest" for its methanol assets, without naming the party, and said it hasn't made a decision. The Amsterdam-based company didn't provide any additional information. A representative for Sabic declined to comment.

Saudi Arabia is hoping to tap into growth in demand for chemicals like methanol, and is seeking more acquisitions to speed expansion in refining and petrochemicals. State-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co is in talks to buy a majority stake in Sabic, which could be valued at as much as US$70 billion, from the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sabic and Switzerland's Clariant AG are also discussing ways to combine their specialty chemicals businesses, Chief Executive Officer Yousef Abdullah Al Benyan said last month.

The OCI assets being discussed include: OCI Beaumont and its 50 per cent stake in Natgasoline in Texas as well as BioMCN in the Netherlands, the people said. Methanol is primarily used to make other chemicals, such as formaldehyde, and derivatives used in adhesives, resins, paint removers and polyester fibers, according to OCI's website.

CF Industries Holdings Inc abandoned a planned $5.4 billion acquisition of OCI in 2016 after the US introduced guidelines to curb tax inversions.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Malaysia plans to halt all expansion of palm oil plantations

Gold gains as US dollar wilts on Sino-US trade deal hopes

Oil climbs on US-China trade deal hopes, Opec's deepening supply cuts

Global 2019 palm oil demand set for first contraction in two decades

Biofuel, supply and EU at top of minds as palm oil players meet

Mirach Energy seeks further time extension to exit SGX watch-list

Editor's Choice

Mar 4, 2019
Technology

Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

BT_20190304_CCQUEST1_3712005.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Garage

Quest Ventures raising two new funds totalling up to US$120m

BT_20190304_PGQOO_3712452.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Qoo10 sharpens focus on S-E Asia

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 The Trump-Kim bromance: is the honeymoon over?
3 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
4 Legaltech and the law: How tech will change the practice
5 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend

Must Read

Mar 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses that take up EDG funding must commit to 'fulfilment of worker outcomes': Koh Poh Koon

w4.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing growth slows for sixth straight month in Feb

Mar 4, 2019
Government & Economy

New, updated schemes to support businesses, workers in digital economy: Iswaran

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening