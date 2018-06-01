You are here
Sembcorp buys UK distributed energy generator for £216m
Move is part of group's strategy to rebalance energy portfolio to developed markets
Singapore
SEMBCORP Industries has acquired distributed energy generator UK Power Reserve (UKPR) for £216 million (S$385.72 million) in cash after a "competitive process", giving the conglomerate a foothold in the UK's flexible distributed energy sector.
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg