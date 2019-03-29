You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Sempra wants to become one of N America's biggest LNG exporters

Fri, Mar 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New York

SEMPRA Energy is working aggressively to become one of the biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporters in North America, according to the California energy company's chief executive Jeff Martin.

Sempra is developing five projects - Cameron phases 1 and 2 in Louisiana, Port Arthur in Texas and Costa Azul phases 1 and 2 in Baja California in Mexico - totalling about 45 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), or roughly 6 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas. One billion cubic feet of gas is enough to supply about five million US homes.

If Sempra builds all 45 MTPA of capacity, it could become the second biggest North American LNG exporter behind current market leader Cheniere Energy Inc, which is expanding its two operating LNG export terminals in the United States.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We are going to move aggressively to unlock these five projects over the next three to five years," Mr Martin said, noting demand for the super-cooled fuel was expected to rocket higher as consumers transition from dirty coal to cleaner natural gas.

Sempra already has a contract to sell 2 MTPA of LNG from Port Arthur to Polish oil and gas company Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA (PGNiG).

In Mexico, Sempra wants to build an export terminal in two phases at its Costa Azul LNG import facility.

"Costa Azul is a complete game changer," Mr Martin said, noting it is the only facility on the West Coast of North America that will enable customers to ship Permian shale gas from West Texas across northern Mexico and reach markets in Asia in 12 days. "That is half the transit time it takes to send LNG from the US Gulf Coast," he said. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Shell offers UK customers cheaper power tariffs

US issues secret approvals to firms for nuclear power work in Saudi Arabia

Shell switches UK customers to 100% renewable power

US-China trade war 'imperils' Amazon forest, experts warn

Saudi Aramco buying US$69.1b stake in chemicals giant SABIC

Oil prices sink after surprise US crude stock build

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_290319_6.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

New CBD options offer flexibility in medium to long-term

BT_20190329_PGAWARDS_3737535.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong boss awarded Businessman of the Year

Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allocation to Hyflux creditors not agreed on: Salim-Medco

Most Read

1 Singapore women earn 12.8% less than men: Glassdoor
2 Property agency OrangeTee & Tie partners home services startup Helpling
3 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
4 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences
5 Hyflux receives arbitration request for desalination plant in Algeria

Must Read

BP_CBD_290319_6.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

New CBD options offer flexibility in medium to long-term

BT_20190329_PGAWARDS_3737535.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong boss awarded Businessman of the Year

Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

Different tales for two cities in latest URA tender

BT_20190329_CCRISE_3737502.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Garage

Call for govts to cut red tape, spur private sector to innovate

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening