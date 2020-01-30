You are here
Shell appoints Singaporean Euleen Goh as deputy chair
[BENGALURU] Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday director Euleen Goh would take over as its deputy chair from May 20.
Ms Goh, who joined the oil and gas major as a director in 2014, succeeds Gerard Kleisterlee in the deputy chair role and as a senior independent director.
Shell said Mr Kleisterlee, who joined the company nine years ago, will not seek a re-election at its annual general meeting.
The company also said Neil Carson will take over from Mr Kleisterlee as chair of the remuneration committee.
Ms Goh, a Singaporean national, is also the chair of SATS Ltd, and was chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bank, Singapore, from 2001 until 2006.
REUTERS