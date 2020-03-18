You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Shell books supertanker to store crude oil at sea: sources

Wed, Mar 18, 2020 - 9:12 PM

file6ttzmif6wx5peg56jgj.jpg
Royal Dutch Shell has booked a supertanker like this VLCC (Very Large Crude Carrier) to store 2 million barrels of oil at sea to park mounting global stocks, shipping sources said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] Royal Dutch Shell has booked a supertanker to store 2 million barrels of oil at sea to park mounting global stocks, shipping sources said on Wednesday.

Shell declined to comment.

The sources said Shell had booked a very large crude carrier (VLCC), which can store up to 2 million barrels of oil, for a five-month charter. Refinitiv data showed the hire cost paid was US$40,000 a day.

Sources told Reuters last week that Shell had provisionally booked at least three supertankers to store crude oil at sea.

The glut of oil in world markets has prompted efforts by oil players to find storage options including both on land and offshore on tankers. 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Malaysia exempts palm plantations from virus closures ensuring global supply

Global food harvests at risk with travel limits squeezing labour

Gold resumes losing streak as volatility roils global markets

Oil slumps to lowest since 2003 on global recession threat

Indonesia president considers cutting fuel price amid coronavirus

Exxon pays more to borrow amid market turmoil

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 18, 2020 08:50 PM
Consumer

British supermarkets impose limits as panic buying spreads

[LONDON] Britain's biggest supermarkets, Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda, imposed limits on purchases of pasta, toilet...

Mar 18, 2020 08:38 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia may extend travel, business curbs if coronavirus spread persists

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's government on Wednesday said it may consider extending a restriction of movement order if...

Mar 18, 2020 07:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Fitch expects reduced visibility on Singtel's free cash flow

FITCH Ratings on Wednesday said Singtel's weaker-than-expected growth prospects and potential for higher capital...

Mar 18, 2020 06:34 PM
Energy & Commodities

Malaysia exempts palm plantations from virus closures ensuring global supply

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia has directed palm plantations to continue operations even as the country shuts businesses to...

Mar 18, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.