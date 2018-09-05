Shell invests in new tanks on Jurong Island

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SHELL is investing in new storage capacity for output from its giant petrochemical complex on Jurong Island.
The supermajor has penned an agreement with privately owned Oiltanking Singapore Chemical Storage (OTSC) for the lease on two more propylene storage tanks on
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg