You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Shell pursuing US$1b exit from Indonesia LNG project

Fri, May 03, 2019 - 8:56 PM

doc756twx1hovcavql46sg_doc756tb9abo804cvti7cc.jpg
Royal Dutch Shell is moving to sell its stake in Indonesia's US$15 billion Abadi liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, industry and banking sources said, following on from an asset disposal programme that has raised more than US$30 billion.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Royal Dutch Shell is moving to sell its stake in Indonesia's US$15 billion Abadi liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, industry and banking sources said, following on from an asset disposal programme that has raised more than US$30 billion.

Shell, the world's largest buyer and seller of LNG, is raising cash to help pay for its US$54 billion purchase of BG Group in 2015 and hopes to raise around US$1 billion from the sale of its 35 per cent stake in the project, the sources said.

Shell's decision to sell out of the Abadi project in the Masela block, operated by Japanese oil and gas firm Inpex Corp which holds the remaining stake, highlights the difficulty Southeast Asia's largest economy has in attracting energy investment.

Shell, Inpex and an official with Indonesia's Energy and Mineral Resources all declined to comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Construction was due to start in 2018, but in 2016 was delayed until at least 2020 after Indonesian authorities instructed a switch from an offshore to an onshore facility.

Inpex and Shell are now preparing a new Plan of Development for submission this year, Shell's annual report revealed.

The project is not expected to be operational until at least 2026, but Inpex has started preliminary front end engineering design for an LNG plant with an annual capacity of 9.5 million tonnes.

Dwi Soetjipto, chairman of Indonesian oil and gas task force SKK Migas, said in March that the government and the operators have not agreed on the cost for the project and the government has not approved the revised development plan.

Shell sees LNG as a central pillar of the world's transition to lower carbon energy in the coming decades. The super-chilled fuel allows easier transportation of natural gas, the least polluting fossil fuel, but is relatively expensive to develop.

The decision to sell out of Abadi comes weeks after the Anglo-Dutch company decided to exit a major Baltics LNG project led by Russian state gas giant Gazprom.

Shell last year gave the green light for the development of a US$31 billion LNG export terminal in Western Canada, known as LNG Canada.

Chief Financial Officer Jessica Uhl said on Thursday that overall Shell was happy with its LNG portfolio and was confident of its ability to grow it in line with the market. 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Tiny Australia bird stalls divisive coal mine project

Electric cars and solar compete for the same parts

Oil drops nearly 3% on oversupply worries

Singapore Pavilion Energy marks first ship-to-ship LNG refuelling operation

Singapore fuel oil inventories slip from 16-month high on lower net imports

Asiatic Group subsidiary extends Cambodian energy contract

Editor's Choice

BT_20190503_JOEL2_3771071.jpg
May 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth

BT_20190503_LANDMARK_3771007.jpg
May 3, 2019
Real Estate

Landmark Tower sale completion facing delays

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hard to pick clear winner between two upcoming US hotel Reit listings

Most Read

1 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
2 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
3 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
4 honestbee halts services in HK and Indonesia; layoffs to hit 10 per cent
5 Savings hacks for millennials and more

Must Read

doc756oz75vfup1hngi3ko1_doc7237q9aotusgt91w1mk.jpg
May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB says Singapore home loans flat, with growth coming from region

doc756rv8liixv1itl1xlul_doc7237q9aotusgt91w1mk.jpg
May 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 3, 2019
Government & Economy

GIC buys 10% stake in world's sixth-largest container terminal operator

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cordlife's 20% share price surge in morning trade prompts SGX query

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening