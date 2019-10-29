Shell reports disruption at Singapore refinery-petrochemical complex last week

Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday that its refinery-petrochemical complex on Bukom Island in Singapore encountered "an unplanned operational disruption" last week.

[SINGAPORE] Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday that its refinery-petrochemical complex on Bukom Island in Singapore encountered "an unplanned operational disruption" last week

"We can confirm there was flaring at the Pulau Bukom Manufacturing Site on October 24," a company spokeswoman said in an e-mail. Flaring is a major safety device used to keep the plant safe during unplanned operational disruptions, she added.

Shell declined to say which unit was affected. Bukom is the largest wholly owned Shell refinery globally in terms of crude distillation capacity at 500,000 barrels per day, according to the company's website.

REUTERS