You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Shell reports disruption at Singapore refinery-petrochemical complex last week

Tue, Oct 29, 2019 - 1:15 PM

rk_ PulauBukom_291019.jpg
Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday that its refinery-petrochemical complex on Bukom Island in Singapore encountered "an unplanned operational disruption" last week.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

[SINGAPORE] Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday that its refinery-petrochemical complex on Bukom Island in Singapore encountered "an unplanned operational disruption" last week

"We can confirm there was flaring at the Pulau Bukom Manufacturing Site on October 24," a company spokeswoman said in an e-mail. Flaring is a major safety device used to keep the plant safe during unplanned operational disruptions, she added.

Shell declined to say which unit was affected. Bukom is the largest wholly owned Shell refinery globally in terms of crude distillation capacity at 500,000 barrels per day, according to the company's website.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Energy & Commodities

SembMarine's 3D printing of construction, repair parts gets quality assurance

The men who would be king of Glencore move into the spotlight

Palladium tops US$1,800 for first time as shortage persists

Singapore aims for 2 GWp of solar energy by 2030

Green aluminium, coming soon to a metals-trading desk near you

Oil falls on weak Chinese data, forecasts for US crude stocks build

BREAKING

Oct 29, 2019 01:24 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,204.57, up 0.6% on day

SINGAPORE stocks pared some of their strong morning gains as trading resumed on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits...

Oct 29, 2019 01:18 PM
Garage

Personalised skincare startup Yours raises US$3.5m in seed funding

YOURS, a Singapore-based startup focusing on personalised skincare, closed a US$3.5 million seed round in August...

Oct 29, 2019 01:16 PM
Banking & Finance

Bank Indonesia chief sees low-rate environment lasting a long time

[JAKARTA] The global slowdown and trade war have created an environment in which "low interest rates for longer" is...

Oct 29, 2019 12:58 PM
Companies & Markets

SembMarine's 3D printing of construction, repair parts gets quality assurance

SEMBCORP Marine's 3D printing procedures and specifications for components used in its construction and repair...

Oct 29, 2019 12:29 PM
Transport

Troubled Chinese electric-car maker loses finance chief

[SHANGHAI] The chief financial officer of troubled Chinese electric-car maker NIO Inc is leaving the company just as...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly