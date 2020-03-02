You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Shell's Bonga oilfield in Nigeria to undergo maintenance

Mon, Mar 02, 2020 - 7:17 AM

WH_shell_020320.jpg
Royal Dutch Shell's Bonga oilfield in Nigeria will undergo maintenance in March and April, though the impact on production and exact dates are still being finalised, a spokesman said.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Royal Dutch Shell's Bonga oilfield in Nigeria will undergo maintenance in March and April, though the impact on production and exact dates are still being finalised, a spokesman said.

Shell operates the offshore field via its Nigerian subsidiary SNEPCo. In March, around 153,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude were due for export, according to a loading programme.

"The Bonga FPSO will be undergoing scheduled maintenance and project activities in addition to regulatory inspections during March and April. Exact dates and production impacts are currently under review," the spokesman said.

So far, no April loading programme has emerged. Traders said just two cargo loading dates came out for April 1-2 and April 11-12, the first of which is likely a deferral from March.

Bonga, known as Bonga North West, is located in the OML 118 block. Shell announced plans to develop another field called Bonga South West inside the same area. The US$10 billion development is expected to add 200,000 bpd, roughly 10 per cent of Nigeria's current oil production.

SEE ALSO

Putin says Russia can handle oil slide but hints at Opec cooperation

However, uncertainty over future fiscal terms has delayed a final investment decision.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Nippon Steel braces for downside risk as coronavirus spreads

Malaysia and India aim to repair soured ties that hit palm trade

Putin says Russia can handle oil slide but hints at Opec cooperation

Opec could deepen oil supply cuts with or without Russia: sources

Force majeure is new 'abracadabra' amid Covid-19

Commodity returns plunge the most in years on virus sell-off

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 2, 2020 07:28 AM
Stocks

US stock futures resume virus rout as trading resumes

[NEW YORK] US stock index futures tumbled when trading reopened on Sunday night with investors still unnerved by the...

Mar 2, 2020 07:27 AM
Energy & Commodities

Nippon Steel braces for downside risk as coronavirus spreads

[TOKYO] Nippon Steel, the world's No 3 steelmaker, is bracing for a downside risk as slower manufacturing activities...

Mar 2, 2020 07:24 AM
Energy & Commodities

Malaysia and India aim to repair soured ties that hit palm trade

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia and India will work on improving ties that soured under former Malaysian Prime Minister...

Mar 2, 2020 07:21 AM
Transport

Chinese cities offer incentives to revive car sales after virus hits market

[BEIJING] Two more Chinese cities that rely heavily on car manufacturing plan to offer incentives to bolster auto...

Mar 2, 2020 07:19 AM
Energy & Commodities

Putin says Russia can handle oil slide but hints at Opec cooperation

[MOSCOW] Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia can cope with the recent decline in oil prices as the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.