You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Showa Denko says considering deal for Hitachi Chemical stake

Tue, Nov 26, 2019 - 11:33 AM

[TOKYO] Japan's third-largest diversified chemicals maker is considering buying a stake in smaller rival Hitachi Chemical Co, sending the target's shares soaring in early Tokyo trading.

Hitachi Chemical jumped as much as 18 per cent, the biggest move since March, after Showa Denko KK issued a statement saying it hasn't decided yet on acquiring the Hitachi Chemical stake held by Hitachi Ltd. The Nikkei newspaper reported a sale was near in a deal that could reach 900 billion yen ( US$8.2 billion). Showa Denko said it isn't the source of the Nikkei report.

An acquisition of that scale would be the largest yet for Showa Denko, and would boost the company's revenue from advanced automotive batteries and functional materials, two segments that are growing fast as carmakers race to make more electric-powered vehicles. Hitachi has been shedding non-core businesses to re-center its group on manufacturing equipment and services that benefit from internet-of-things technologies.

Hitachi Chemical had a market value of 722 billion yen before the report.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hitachi owns about 51 per cent of its chemicals unit, a holding valued at about US$3.4 billion. The Nikkei reported that Showa Denko will buy Hitachi's stake in the subsidiary make a tender offer for the rest of the company, which supplies materials for semiconductors and LCDs, as well as industrial materials and synthetic resins.

SEE ALSO

Hitachi Chemical hit by new falsification scandal, shares slump

The shares of Hitachi rose as much as 3.6 per cent. As Hitachi shifts its focus toward power grids and data management, it is on track to buy ABB Ltd.'s power grid division for about US$6.4 billion after reaching an agreement a year ago in its biggest-ever deal. The manufacturer has also said it's considering options for Hitachi High-Technologies Corp, including making the electronics, medical and chip-making equipment company a wholly owned subsidiary.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

More space needed at sea, European wind industry says

Tallgrass Energy CEO leaves amid Blackstone takeover proposal

Biggest LNG producer targets 64% jump in capacity by 2027

Oil climbs on US-China trade talks optimism

New shipping rules, China pummel Asian refinery profits

Global natural gas glut has US exporters facing worst-case scenario

BREAKING

Nov 26, 2019 11:31 AM
Government & Economy

China, US to continue talks on 'phase one' trade deal: Xinhua

[BEIJING] Top US and Chinese negotiators held phone talks on Tuesday and agreed to keep in touch over "remaining...

Nov 26, 2019 11:29 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets mixed as dealers await trade signals

[HONG KONG] Asian markets were mixed on Tuesday as investors tracked developments in the China-US trade talks, while...

Nov 26, 2019 11:07 AM
Energy & Commodities

More space needed at sea, European wind industry says

[COPENHAGEN] The European offshore wind industry needs an area equivalent to the size of Ireland to install enough...

Nov 26, 2019 11:03 AM
Garage

Japan is surprise bright spot for India’s Paytm

[MUMBAI] Japan is an unlikely bright spot for India's payments poster child. Facing fierce competition at home,...

Nov 26, 2019 11:02 AM
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro adding buses with auto emergency braking to private fleet

[SINGAPORE] Transport operator ComfortDelGro has bought four Volvo buses fitted with collision warning and automatic...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly