You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Sime Darby Plantation looking downstream for growth

Wed, Mar 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIAN oil palm grower Sime Darby Plantation plans to boost its refining capacity and produce more higher-margin products in a bid to cut its exposure to volatile palm oil prices, an executive told Reuters.

Plantation company profits were hammered last year by a 15 per cent fall in benchmark palm oil prices to a three-year low. Prices are expected to recover this year, but only by 3 per cent, according to a Reuters poll.

"You see high levels of volatility impacting your bottom line because of market prices. Downstream, on the other hand, is a bit more consistent," said Mohd Haris Mohd Arshad, chief operating officer downstream of Sime Darby Plantation, the world's largest oil palm plantation operator by area.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It's not only us, even the government is saying the focus for plantation companies is on downstream. You want to have that consistency in your income," Mr Mohd Haris said.

About 80 per cent of Sime Darby Plantation's net profit currently comes from its upstream business - the crude palm oil produced from about 600,000 hectares of plantations spread across five countries.

Sime conducts basic refining on 70 per cent of the roughly 2.5 million tonnes of crude palm oil it produces annually - about 4 per cent of global output - and sells the remainder to other refiners.

Mr Mohd Haris said Sime Darby plans to increase its refining capacity of 3.8 million tonnes a year by expanding existing plants and via new refineries in key markets India and China. The company already sources fruit bunches and crude oil from other plantation firms to feed its refining businesses. The expansion plans include doubling capacity at its 330,000-tonne Malaysian edible oils and fats refinery, and at its 60,000- tonne domestic biodiesel refinery, he said. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Traders now pay close attention as farmers become live-streaming stars

Opec sits down to dinner with shale adversaries in Texas

Malaysian palm oil firm Sime Darby Plantation looks downstream for growth

Pakistan to offer gas fields to foreign explorers, investors: official

OPEC to break bread with shale competitors for third year

Oil gains over 1% as Saudi stands by Opec output cuts

Editor's Choice

Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up

lwx_cpf_130319_3.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Financial advisers get 1-year reprieve from zero sales fees

BT_20190313_RIVERVALE_3722129.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Real Estate

AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold
5 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans

Must Read

Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up

lwx_cpf_130319_3.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Financial advisers get 1-year reprieve from zero sales fees

BT_20190313_RIVERVALE_3722129.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Real Estate

AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

BT_20190313_737_3722110.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore grounds all Boeing 737 Max planes after Ethiopian Airlines crash

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening