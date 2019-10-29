Singapore aims for 2 GWp of solar energy by 2030

Singapore aims to deploy at least two gigawatt-peak (GWp) of solar energy by 2030, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing announced on Tuesday at the opening of the Singapore International Energy Week.

This is up from the current target of 350 megawatt-peak (MWp) by 2020, which Singapore is on track to meet, he said.

The two GWP figure will meet about 10 per cent of peak daily electricity demand today.

In the next 50 years, Singapore's biggest challenge will be building a sustainable, reliable and affordable energy supply, said Mr Chan.

Solar energy is one of the "four switches" to achieve this, alongside natural gas, regional power grids and low-carbon alternatives. Singapore must also reduce and manage its energy consumption.

With a higher reliance on solar, Singapore will need also more energy storage systems to keep the grid stable and resilient. The government aims to deploy 200 megawatts (MW) of energy storage systems beyond 2025, said Mr Chan.

So far, less than one MW of energy storage systems have been installed in Singapore.

On low-carbon alternatives, Singapore is looking at energy areas such as carbon capture, utilisation and storage, said Mr Chan. This involves capturing carbon dioxide from industries and power plants, and converting it into useful products.