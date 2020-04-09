You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Singapore considers solar energy imports to cut emissions

Thu, Apr 09, 2020 - 3:49 PM

[SINGAPORE] Singapore is considering importing solar electricity as the city-state looks to diversify its energy supply and meet its goal of cutting net greenhouse emissions to net zero by the second half of the century.

The South-east Asian country, one of the sunniest cities in the world, generates about 95 per cent of its power from imported natural gas with solar energy being its most viable renewable energy option, Singapore's electricity regulator told Reuters.

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) aims to achieve a solar target of at least two gigawatts of peak power by 2030, up from the 260 megawatt-peak in the second quarter of 2019. That new capacity could meet about 4 per cent of Singapore's current total electricity demand.

"To achieve this, we will need to maximise the deployment of solar panels onto available surfaces, including rooftops, reservoirs, offshore sea spaces and on vertical surfaces of buildings," an EMA spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"Singapore is also exploring how we may tap on regional power grids as a way to access cleaner energy and to overcome our land constraints," she said, adding that the country needs to balance this with potentially higher electricity costs and higher energy security risks.

SEE ALSO

Covid-19: Big isn't necessarily better in handling a crisis

She added that Singapore is currently studying the possibility of importing solar electricity, but did not give further details.

Reuters reported in November that two Australian billionaires have invested tens of millions of dollars in a project to supply solar power from northern Australia to Singapore via the world's longest subsea high voltage cable.

Apart from solar, Singapore is also looking to other low-carbon alternatives.

"We are studying emerging technologies such as hydrogen and carbon capture, utilisation and storage as they could enable further decarbonisation of our economy, including in the industry and the power sectors, in the longer-term," the EMA spokesperson said.

In late March, five companies from Singapore and two from Japan entered into a memorandum of understanding to develop ways to utilise hydrogen as a green energy source.

Singapore's Pavilion Energy, one of two companies approved to import LNG into the country, is also asking potential suppliers to jointly develop a greenhouse gas reporting methodology, which would cover emissions from the well to the discharge terminal.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil producers intend to cut 10-15 million barrels: Kuwait

Dyna-Mac's independent auditor flags cash flow, going concern issues

Oil futures rise on hopes of production cuts

World's biggest oil producers at odds ahead of talks on major cuts

SP Corp gets green light to hold virtual AGM

KrisEnergy sells 30% stake in Indonesia exploration block to BP for US$15m

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 9, 2020 03:44 PM
Government & Economy

PM Johnson 'getting better' in intensive care as UK extends overdraft

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was getting better on Thursday in intensive care where he is battling...

Apr 9, 2020 03:24 PM
Banking & Finance

ECB's Lagarde says large-scale debt cancellation 'unthinkable'

[PARIS] European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde dismissed on Thursday the possibility of a...

Apr 9, 2020 03:10 PM
Real Estate

UK may need government to step in as housing market flatlines

[LONDON] UK real estate agents called for help from the government as expectations for prices and market activity...

Apr 9, 2020 02:59 PM
Banking & Finance

Singapore-based investors value confidence, financial comfort: survey

SINGAPORE-BASED investors have been found to value confidence, financial comfort and risk tolerance more than...

Apr 9, 2020 02:49 PM
Companies & Markets

Prudential to issue US$1b in 10-year notes

BRITISH life insurance and financial services company Prudential plc has priced US$1 billion worth of new notes,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.