Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
AN uptick of activity in the coal space - be it mergers and acquisitions on the local bourse or new listings by sector stalwarts elsewhere - has roused some fire among Singapore-listed miners but waning demand from China alongside dimming coal prices have put paid to hopes of
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg