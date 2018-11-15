You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities
COMMENTARY

Singapore must help lead change in oil sector

Thu, Nov 15, 2018 - 5:50 AM

THE end of the oil and gas industry as we know it has been predicted for many years as the planet turns towards renewables. What is little known, however, is that green energy's appeal isn't just environmental: it's also economic. A recent aggregation of industry research based on data from the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Singapore FinTech Festival 2018
Government & Economy

MAS launches US$5b kitty to woo fund managers to drop anchor here

SPH_5249.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Real Estate

Billion-dollar en bloc candidates still in play, but will developers bite?

BT_20181114_LSGUPTA_3616345.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within

Most Read

1 Retail sales inch up in Sept after two months of decline
2 China-backed RCEP trade deal pushed back to 2019
3 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
4 GIC, CPF, Temasek among Asia's top 10 asset owners
5 DBS makes senior management changes

Must Read

Nov 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS seeking feedback on proposed fintech sandbox scheme with faster approvals

doc72rff0bk19yyz3hjae5_doc6v4f0uoz57m16fi471d1.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bank of China launches first global fintech innovation lab in Singapore

Nov 14, 2018
Government & Economy

RCEP fails to conclude by year-end as hoped; timeline extended to 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening