Singapore refineries starting to cut output amid pandemic pains

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
REFINERIES in Singapore have started to cut output and bring forward maintenance shutdowns amid plunging demand as the world remains mired in the Covid-19 pandemic and volatility grips the oil market.
Harrison Cheng, associate director at Control Risks noted that one...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes