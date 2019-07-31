You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Singapore to stop LNG indices, sheds hope of being main price hub

The SGX LNG Index Group or 'Sling' indices will be stopped due to low participation year-on-year
Wed, Jul 31, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

SINGAPORE Exchange will stop producing and publishing its spot price indices - Sling - for liquefied natural gas (LNG), less than four years after its launch, dashing the city-state's hopes of becoming Asia's main pricing hub for the fuel.

Sling - short for SGX LNG Index Group - indices will be published until Oct 31 this year, provided "there is sufficient data for an accurate and robust index to be published", Energy Market Company (EMC) said in an undated statement on its website.

Sling was developed jointly by EMC, the market operator of Singapore's wholesale electricity market, and Singapore Exchange (SGX), and introduced in late 2015 in a bid to develop Singapore as a price hub for the super-chilled fuel. EMC is a wholly-owned unit of Asian Gateway Investments, which is also an SGX subsidiary.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

EMC will discontinue the Sling indices after low participation over the past few years, an SGX spokeswoman told Reuters in an emailed statement. SGX delisted the futures and swaps settling on these indices with effect July 29, the spokeswoman added.

"LNG remains an important commodity for SGX. Following our acquisition of the Baltic Exchange in 2016, we are refocusing our efforts on the carriage of LNG as an internationally traded seaborne commodity," she said, adding that the company will shift efforts towards delivering indices for LNG shipping.

Through the Baltic Exchange, it has created a number of LNG freight indices, the first of which was launched in March and it plans to launch two more indices by year-end, she said.

Sling comprises three indices - Singapore Sling, North Asia Sling and Dubai/Kuwait/India Sling.

It was not immediately clear if any contracts are currently using the Sling indices as pricing reference.

"While SGX has been keen to promote itself in the LNG commodity space, it has faced competition from more established pricing agencies and has failed to gain a foothold," said Chong Zhi Xin, associate director of Southeast Asia Power, Gas, Coal and Renewables at research firm IHS Markit.

S&P Global Platts' Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in which liquidity has been growing rapidly over the past two years is fast becoming the main benchmark for spot cargoes in Asia and appears to have nudged out competitors in the sector.

"On the path to commoditisation, liquidity tends to congregate around certain price markers. This was the case for LNG as well, and the Sling was just not one of them," said Edmund Siau, an LNG analyst at FGE.

The Sling spot index is the average of expert assessments contributed by a portfolio of market participants including producers, consumers and traders who are active in the physical LNG market, according to the EMC website.

Singapore, Asia's main oil trading hub, has been expanding its LNG infrastructure by increasing storage capacity and also adding capabilities to bulk-break cargoes. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Indonesia declares state of emergency and fights fires in palm-growing hot spots as drought looms

BP profit outstrips forecasts, buoyed by higher oil output

Malaysia could replace Indonesia as top palm oil supplier to India

Japfa Q2 profit drops by 83.1% on fair value loss and higher sales costs

Singapore to stop 'Sling' LNG indices, sheds hopes of main price hub

Oil edges up on prospect of US interest rate cut

Editor's Choice

BT_20190730_SPCEO30_3848516.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Garage

Paring down debt pile top of mind for honestbee's new CEO

BT_20190730_KRVICTORIA30TUR_3848812.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Real Estate

Is this the house that Jack Ma is building in Singapore?

BT_20190730_VIDBS30ITCB_3848705.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS confident in fending off digital challengers

Must Read

Delong.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Delong up 15.8% to S$6.96 after CEO revives S$7/share cash offer

Jul 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file75n6gwod9uo15dlbnmzx.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Real Estate

71 Robinson Road office block sold for S$655m to investment firm SV Robinson

nz_ascottt_300772.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit posts 8% higher Q2 DPU at 1.98 S cents

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly