You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Singapore's Pavilion, Finland's Gasum to develop global LNG bunker supply network

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 3:00 PM

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's Pavilion Energy and Finnish state-owned gas company Gasum said on Thursday they would collaborate to develop a global liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker supply network for their customers in Singapore and northern Europe.

Under a memorandum of understanding, the companies agreed to leverage each other's LNG bunker infrastructure and supply capabilities in their respective regions of operations to provide global supply points for their customers, they said.

"We will complement this alliance with additional LNG bunkering partnerships in the Mediterranean, North Asia and the Americas," said Frederic Barnaud, group chief executive officer of Pavilion Energy, a gas importer and marketer owned by Singapore's state investor Temasek Holdings.

Pavilion is developing LNG bunkering activities, in line with Singapore's vision of becoming a hub for the cleaner alternative to shipping fuel.

Gasum has five LNG bunker vessels in operation and several LNG terminals in the Nordics.

SEE ALSO

Singapore launches new standards to spruce up bunkering supply chain

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Festive food craving set to boost India's demand for palm oil

Gold holds steady on US stimulus hopes, US jobs data in focus

Oil prices rise as Hurricane Delta approaches US Gulf of Mexico

Storm-weary US energy producers, refiners prep for hurricane strike

Indonesian state miner completes 20% stake buy in Vale unit for 5.52t rupiah

Brazil's Car Wash corruption probe eyes Petrobras bunker fuel contracts

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 8, 2020 03:02 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB lifts Sea's target price on Free Fire, Shopee Premium optimism

CGS-CIMB has reiterated its "add" call and increased its target price on Singapore-based, New York-listed consumer...

Oct 8, 2020 02:53 PM
Transport

easyJet says pandemic causes annual loss of up to £845m

[LONDON] British airline easyJet warned it would report an annual loss of as much as £845 million (S$1.48 billion),...

Oct 8, 2020 02:41 PM
Real Estate

Real estate fund for UK homeless raises £240.6m in IPO

[LONDON] Home Reit, a vehicle for investing in properties that provide accommodation to homeless people, said on...

Oct 8, 2020 02:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Singtel launches 5G standalone trial network for enterprises

SINGAPORE Telecommunications (Singtel) has deployed Singapore's first 5G standalone trial network at its testing...

Oct 8, 2020 02:19 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei rides Wall Street gains on renewed US stimulus hopes

[TOKYO] Japanese shares closed higher on Thursday, following an upbeat Wall Street session overnight, as hopes for a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Wirecard shutdown leaves some complacent merchants stranded

Stocks to watch: OCBC, HC Surgical, Medinex, CDL, Frasers Centrepoint Trust

August unemployment rate hits decade-high; worst is not over

MAS tipped to stand pat on Singdollar policy next week

Terence Loh distances himself from cousin and Evangeline Shen

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for