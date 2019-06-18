You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Soaring corn prices pinch Brazil meatpackers amid Chinese meat bonanza

Tue, Jun 18, 2019 - 10:22 AM

BP_corn_180619_46.jpg
Brazilian pork and poultry processors, who have benefited from strong exports to China amid the African swine fever outbreak, are starting to feel the pinch now at home as prices soar for corn, the main ingredient in animal feed.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAO PAULO] Brazilian pork and poultry processors, who have benefited from strong exports to China amid the African swine fever outbreak, are starting to feel the pinch now at home as prices soar for corn, the main ingredient in animal feed.

Brazilian corn prices rose sharply in recent weeks despite projections for a record harvest above 100 million tonnes. The rally tracked benchmark corn futures in Chicago, which have been boosted by heavy rains hurting the new US crop.

Corn futures on the Sao Paulo exchange gained 25 per cent since mid-May, while prices in Brazil's physical market gained some 15 per cent, according to the Esalq/Cepea index.

The price spike has drawn comparisons to a corn supply squeeze in 2016, when a drought in Brazil hurt the local crop, driving up costs for meatpacking giants such as BRF SA and JBS SA.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BRF blamed surging corn prices that year for an annual loss of 372 million reais (S$130 million), but the company said it is watching carefully this time to avoid getting squeezed.

"We already have corn purchasing deals for the next 12 months," said BRF, the world's largest chicken exporter.

JBS, which controls Seara, another large pork and poultry player in Brazil, declined to comment.

The higher corn cost would limit profit margins for the companies at a moment when pork exports, for example, are 40 per cent up due to strong demand from China.

Antônio Barreto, an food industry analyst at broker Itaú BBA, said that based on recent exchanges he had with companies recently it appears they do not have a big enough corn position.

"Some people were caught off guard by the rise in corn prices," said Thiago Bernardino de Carvalho, a meat industry analyst at the University of Sao Paulo's Esalq/Cepea think-tank.

Mr Carvalho said meatpackers in general have adequate knowledge of market protection mechanisms, but since most projections were indicating a large second corn crop in Brazil this year some of them might not have all the supply contracts they need.

Despite the large domestic corn crop, the price rise in Chicago made Brazilian corn very competitive in the global market, fueling exports that will reduce local supplies.

Corn exports are expected to be record in 2019, possibly above 32 million tonnes, according to cereal exporters association Anec.

 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

EQM raises cost, delays timing of Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline

BP rig zigzags North Sea in chase with Greenpeace ship

Argentina opens probe into blackout causes

Scandal-ridden Brazil giant Odebrecht seeks bankruptcy protection

Oil prices fall 1% as economic worries outweigh tanker tensions

US releases new photos it says incriminate Iran in tanker attacks

Editor's Choice

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

BP_SGexp_180619_1.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics exports hit 10-year low, heralding further pain ahead

BP_Challenger Technologies_180619_9.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will revelation foil Pangolin's bid to block delisting?

Most Read

1 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
2 The Hot Seat: How risky is angel investing?
3 Allied Tech appoints PwC as special auditor
4 Burn not out
5 China's food is only going to get pricier

Must Read

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

BP_SGbiz_180619_45.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

One in three Singapore bosses have demoted employees: Robert Half poll

Jun 18, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ESR-Reit, OUE, Global Invacom, FCT, Sembcorp, HMI, 800 Super

Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit raises S$100m from upsized private placement at lower end of price range

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening