You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Solar companies say Trump's trade war recently 'took a toll' on them

Mon, Dec 17, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Washington

SOLAR energy providers were among the first to be hit by President Donald Trump's tariffs. Now the industry says it is one of the first to be feeling their negative economic effects of a burgeoning trade war with China. The main industry association for US solar companies is blaming a tariff Mr Trump imposed on foreign-made solar panels for a recent slowdown in new construction of large solar arrays in the United States.

At the beginning of the year, Mr Trump imposed a tariff of 30 per cent on foreign solar panels, with the percentage gradually dropping after the first year over the next four years. While a pair of US panel manufactures had sought that protective measure from the Trump administration, most of the rest of the US solar industry depends on panels made cheaply abroad, often in China.

As a whole, the industry opposed the tariff, which they worried would dry up investment and lead to job losses for solar installers and engineers. Both of those fears are being realised, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, which commissioned a report from the consulting firm Wood Mackenzie published on Thursday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Between July and September of this year, US solar companies installed just 1.7 gigawatts of new generation in the United States. That is a decrease of 15 per cent from the same three-month period the year before. While growth in installations of solar panels on homes remained relatively flat, the solar tariff "took a toll" on the construction of utility-scale solar projects capable of producing power comparable to traditional power plants. For the first time since 2015, quarterly growth in such large-scale solar arrays fell below one gigawatt.

"As we look at the data and the timing, we think that it has to do with the tariffs," said Abigail Ross Hopper, president of the Solar Energy Industries Association. Since taking office, Mr Trump and his deputies have tended to emphasise the development of more traditional fuel sources of electricity - such as coal, uranium and natural gas - through public lands and policies that favour the extraction and use of those resources.

Nominally, the Trump administration has adopted an "all-of-the-above" energy strategy, but tends not to give as much attention to solar power - at least publicly. Last year the administration, for example, opened two major solar power plants on Bureau of Land Management property in southern Nevada without issuing any accompanying news release.

In his first move in what would become a broader trade war with China, Mr Trump decided to levy a tariff on a nascent solar industry that former president Barack Obama sought to nurse with tax breaks approved by Congress to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the electricity sector.

Even conservatives at the Heritage Foundation, American Legislative Exchange Council and other right-leaning institutions in Washington objected to the Trump solar tariffs for tilting the scales in favour of one part of the energy sector over another. In total, the US solar industry expects US$8 billion in lost investments between 2017 and 2022 because of the tariffs, Ms Hopper said. That translates to 9,000 jobs either lost or not added to the solar industry to date this year. "In my world, it's a really significant decline," she added.

Those third-quarter results put a damper on what otherwise was an excellent 2018 for the solar business. Solar businesses procured a record 8.5 gigawatts of power in the first half of the year. The US solar sector is still growing despite the tariffs, which will be reviewed next year and expire after 2021.

Wood Mackenzie projects solar installations to pick back up towards the final months of the year as the shock of the tariffs dissipates and delayed projects come online. Other government policies - such as renewable energy mandates in states like California and solar tax credits from the federal government still on the books - are helping to sustain the expansion. So are declines in prices for solar panels driven by improved manufacturing year to year. WP

Energy & Commodities

Nations hammer out climate pact rules, but it's less than hoped for

Commodities investors seek a return to fundamentals in 2019

Saudi Arabia's plans for solar energy have yet to see light of day

Gold dips to one-week low as US dollar bounces on strong data

Oil drops 2% on Wall St losses, weak China data

Scale of theft at Shell's Singapore refinery much greater, court docs show

Editor's Choice

Dec 15, 2018
Real Estate

Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids

BT_20181215_LTCRUISE15_3644367.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Transport

Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020

BT_20181215_NRBRUNCHP1_3644529.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Brunch

All together now: The growing co-living scene in Singapore

Most Read

1 Hyflux suspends contract for desalination package in Iran
2 Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020
3 Genting theme park plans 'all in place', slated to open in early 2019
4 SingPost names Singapore chief, reports seasonal parcel surge
5 Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids

Must Read

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

BT_20181217_JLIMG_3644635.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Consumer

Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others

BT_20181217_JALISTICLE17_36451241.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Infographics

Singapore economy: 7 factors to watch in 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening