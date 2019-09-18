You are here

South Korea confirms second case of African swine fever

Wed, Sep 18, 2019 - 6:43 AM

South Korea has confirmed its second case of African swine fever at a pig farm near the country's border with North Korea, a day after the country's first outbreak of the deadly virus, its agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.
[SEOUL] South Korea has confirmed its second case of African swine fever at a pig farm near the country's border with North Korea, a day after the country's first outbreak of the deadly virus, its agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

The outbreak occurred at a pig farm in Yeoncheon, northwest of the capital Seoul, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said in a statement.

South Korea's African swine fever outbreak comes less than four months after its neighbouring country North Korea reported its first case in late May. 

