You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Soybeans could be next market to surge as US showers drag on

Mon, Jun 24, 2019 - 3:28 PM

file75g898w6550bamwyodj.jpg
Corn prices have been on an epic run. Now, soybeans could soon be catching up.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[CHICAGO] Corn prices have been on an epic run. Now, soybeans could soon be catching up.

With more rains forecast for the US Midwest, oilseed plantings are under threat and hedge funds are backing away from their bearish wagers. Meanwhile, corn is heading for its best quarterly advance since 2010 and the funds are betting there's more room to run, raising their net-bullish holdings to the highest in a year.

Fields are still flooded, keeping farmers from seeding and threatening yields. Cooler and wetter-than-normal weather remains in the forecast. The US Department of Agriculture will update its plantings estimate on June 28, but analysts and traders are already concerned the agency's numbers will be too high and not fully reflect the impact of the deluge.

"Most people would suggest this survey is a little dated," Rich Nelson, chief strategist at Allendale Inc. in McHenry, Illinois, said, referring to the USDA report.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the weeks and months ahead, the agency likely will have to take down estimates both for US soy acreage and yield to reflect major planting delays, Nelson said. That could boost soybeans prices that lagged behind corn's big run. Most-active rolling futures are heading for a gain of about 5 per cent this quarter, while the grain has surged about 27 per cent.

Soybeans have trailed for a reason. In the US, the oilseed can be planted later in the spring than corn. Amid the heavy rains, some analysts had forecast that the weather would eventually clear and farmers would plant more soy. That would've meant bigger production at a time when demand is already suffering amid the US-China trade war.

But with more showers in the forecast, that scenario is becoming less likely.

"After the corn problem was realized, everyone started shifting their focus to beans," Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst at Futures International LLC in Chicago, said by phone.

As of June 18, investors slashed their soy net-short position by 39 per cent from a week earlier to 55,307 futures and options, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed Friday. The figure, which measures the difference between bets on a price increase and wagers on a decline, is the smallest since late March.

In corn, money managers raised their net-long position by 29 per cent to 143,515 contracts. That's the highest since May 2018.

For soybeans, the trade outlook will also loom large. Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping are expected to meet on the sidelines at the Group of 20 summit held in Japan starting June 28. Any signs of an easing in tensions could also spark a move higher in prices. China is the world's top soy importer.

Meanwhile, grain trading houses are positioning for a prolonged impact from the US rains. Cargill Inc. said it's initiated flood mitigation plans for grain facilities along the Mississippi and Illinois rivers.

"The impacts of the flooding and other events will continue through the 2019 growing season into harvest," April Nelson, a Cargill spokeswoman, said in a statement Friday.

 

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Hong Kong's power firms sign LNG deals for first import terminal

Vitol building Malaysian oil refinery to meet new low-sulphur ship fuel rules

Lower for longer: Supply glut in focus as Asia's biggest coal meet begins

Gold hovers near 6-year high as dovish cenbanks, US-Iran tensions fuel demand

Union Gas assessing disruption to LPG supply after massive fire at supplier's Jurong facility

Energy on the agenda when Saudi crown prince visits South Korea this week

Editor's Choice

file6ue8ynmp65f4bc4x93a.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater

file732oi2gd5nsw7p7dnjc.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom

BT_20190624_KRSKY_3816498.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Real Estate

40% of Sky Everton units sold

Most Read

1 Sembcorp Industries issues S$1.5b worth of bonds to extend SembMarine S$2b loan
2 Bitcoin climbs to US$10,000 as memories of the crypto bubble fade
3 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
4 Temasek backs SCI in S$1.5b bond issue to strengthen SembMarine
5 40% of Sky Everton units sold

Must Read

file75vqyd4y2uogusg4mtr.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed

Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's headline inflation edges up in May, core inflation holds steady

Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

International Cement fails to get SGX nod for US$104.4m acquisition of African firm

AK_sgcp_2406.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Consumer

Stiffer fines for Singapore parking offences from July 1: URA

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening