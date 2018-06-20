You are here
SP Group calls for tenders to build charging grid for electric vehicles
30 charging points to be up in six months, and 500 by 2020. Charging small car to take as little as 30 minutes
Singapore
DRIVE your electric vehicle (EV) to the mall and leave with a fully-charged battery in the time it takes to grab a leisurely coffee.
This is one premise behind SP Group's intention to build the largest public EV charging network in
