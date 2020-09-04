You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

SP Group invests in software firm to explore smart EV charging

Fri, Sep 04, 2020 - 12:35 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE'S national utility SP Group on Thursday said it has invested an undisclosed amount in The Mobility House (TMH) to explore smart charging and vehicle-to-grid feasibility in Singapore.

Founded in 2009, TMH is a tech company that provides a non-proprietary software for integrating vehicle batteries into power grids using intelligent charging and storage solutions. It operates from Munich, Zurich and Belmont, California.

SP Group is rolling out a nationwide electric vehicle charging network in Singapore, having expanded its breadth of experience to electric mobility, said the utility's chief executive Stanley Huang in a press statement on Thursday.

"Our investment in TMH advances our goal to pioneer sustainable energy solutions in transportation, enabling a low-carbon future for customers," added Mr Huang.

SP Group said it will leverage TMH's expertise and technology in Europe and the US to boost Singapore's electric mobility capabilities, enabling its energy system to integrate more renewable energy and ultimately mitigate climate change.

SEE ALSO

Elon Musk promises Tesla design overhaul, 'rave cave' at Berlin plant

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Separately, The Business Times (BT) reported on Friday that SP Group is pinning its hopes on its sustainable energy solutions division which was set up less than a year ago to raise its green game. The utility giant is now looking to become a regional power player by expanding its low-carbon, smart energy agenda at its home base and abroad.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

PDVSA ships 2m barrels of oil to client in Venezuela-owned tanker: sources, data

Oil prices continue slide as US data feeds fuel demand worry

Aramco staff head back to offices, work sites

UAE commodities firm shuts trading desks

Aramco shelves US$20b petrochemical plan after oil's crash

Enterprise Singapore, energy firms launch innovation challenge for SMEs, startups

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 4, 2020 12:35 PM
Transport

Virgin Atlantic to cut over 1,000 more jobs as demand languishes

[BENGALURU] Virgin Atlantic is preparing to cut more than 1,000 jobs after seeing a slower-than-expected recovery in...

Sep 4, 2020 11:36 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS says market hasn't priced in Phase Three reopening for ComfortDelGro

DBS Group Research on Thursday said that the market has not priced in a Phase Three Singapore reopening for...

UPDATED 46 min ago
Sep 4, 2020 11:23 AM
Consumer

Beef is proving more profitable than chicken in pandemic

[SAO PAULO] Inexpensive chicken was supposed to be the pick of the proteins in the pandemic. But suppliers with a...

Sep 4, 2020 11:22 AM
Consumer

E-cigarette maker Juul to cut staff by half, exit more markets: source

[NEW YORK] E-cigarette giant Juul Labs could cut more than half its workforce, according to a person familiar with...

Sep 4, 2020 10:52 AM
Government & Economy

Women closing the pay gap with men, at least when newly hired

[WASHINGTON] Women are starting to be paid almost as much as men, a report released on Sept 2 shows.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Frasers Property, CMT, CCT, PLife Reit

Series C funding sends Biofourmis to near-unicorn status

Thye Hong family's 101,550 sq ft GCB site creates buzz in market

Singapore stocks open lower on Friday; STI down 1.2%

More retail and hospitality space being converted to office use

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.