SP Group invests in software firm to explore smart EV charging

SINGAPORE'S national utility SP Group on Thursday said it has invested an undisclosed amount in The Mobility House (TMH) to explore smart charging and vehicle-to-grid feasibility in Singapore.

Founded in 2009, TMH is a tech company that provides a non-proprietary software for integrating vehicle batteries into power grids using intelligent charging and storage solutions. It operates from Munich, Zurich and Belmont, California.

SP Group is rolling out a nationwide electric vehicle charging network in Singapore, having expanded its breadth of experience to electric mobility, said the utility's chief executive Stanley Huang in a press statement on Thursday.

"Our investment in TMH advances our goal to pioneer sustainable energy solutions in transportation, enabling a low-carbon future for customers," added Mr Huang.

SP Group said it will leverage TMH's expertise and technology in Europe and the US to boost Singapore's electric mobility capabilities, enabling its energy system to integrate more renewable energy and ultimately mitigate climate change.

