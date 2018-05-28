You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Startup of UAE's nuclear reactor to be delayed

Mon, May 28, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180528_KVUAE28_3451568.jpg
The US$24.4 billion Barakah power plant, in the Al-Dhafra Region of Abu Dhabi, is the world's largest nuclear project under construction and will be the first in the Arab world.
PHOTO: AFP

Dubai

THE startup of the Arab world's first nuclear reactor - in the United Arab Emirates - has been delayed and should start operations between the end of 2019 and early 2020, the plant's operator said on Saturday.

Nawah Energy Company, the operator of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the Al-Dhafra Region of Abu Dhabi, said it "has completed a comprehensive operational readiness review" for an updated startup schedule for the reactor.

The US$24.4 billion Barakah power plant is the world's largest nuclear project under construction and will be the first in the Arab world.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The results of Nawah's review forecast that the loading of nuclear fuel assemblies required to commence nuclear operations at Barakah Unit 1 will occur between the end of 2019 and early 2020," it said in a statement.

Reuters reported in March that the startup had been pushed back to 2019 due to training delays.

"The resulting projection for the startup of Unit 1 operations reflects the time required for the plant's nuclear operators to complete operational readiness activities and to obtain necessary regulatory approvals," Nawah said.

The first of four reactors being built by Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco) in the UAE is part of the Barakah power plant project that was originally scheduled to open last year.

Barakah One is a joint venture between Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation and Kepco.

The UAE will be the first new country to acquire nuclear power in more than two decades.

Bangladesh, Turkey and Saudi Arabia are preparing to follow suit and the World Nuclear Association estimates that nuclear power is planned in more than 20 countries which do not currently have it. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Saudi-Russia oil policy shift sets stage for tense Opec meeting

Under pressure from Trump, Saudis put brakes on oil's rally

Oil drop below US$80 vindicates cautious investors trimming bets

Singapore's 3rd derivatives exchange kicks off trading with palm oil futures

Opec, Russia prepared to raise oil output under US pressure

Singapore the preferred location of future Asian LNG trading hub: Deloitte

Editor's Choice

BT_20180528_YMFRANCE26_3451594.jpg
May 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore start-ups look to a changing France for growth

BT_20180528_NBGOLD26WIFI_3451281.jpg
May 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

Gold bulls puzzled why metal hasn't performed amid tensions

BT_20180528_RCCOL283GKM_3451694.jpg
May 28, 2018
Stocks

Scares ahead in global trade and markets, but little danger of zombie apocalypse

Most Read

1 Hyflux restructuring negative for creditors: Moody's
2 Hyflux woes not a sign that loans to power companies are riskier: Moody's
3 Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
4 Indonesian tycoon buys 2 Bt Pasoh shophouses
5 Leonie Gardens in District 9 goes en bloc with S$800m reserve price; Lakeside Apartments at S$240m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

May 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Mazars faces possible actions by Acra over Midas auditing

BT_20180528_YMFRANCE26_3451594.jpg
May 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore start-ups look to a changing France for growth

May 28, 2018
Technology

DBS to build and implement Carousell's mobile wallet CarouPay

BT_20180528_RCCOL283GKM_3451694.jpg
May 28, 2018
Stocks

Scares ahead in global trade and markets, but little danger of zombie apocalypse

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening