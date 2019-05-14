You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

'Step-change' in energy investment needed to meet climate goals: IEA

Tue, May 14, 2019 - 11:09 AM

BP_coal_140519_82.jpg
The world must double spending on renewable power and slash investment in oil and coal by 2030 to keep the Paris climate treaty temperature targets in play, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] The world must double spending on renewable power and slash investment in oil and coal by 2030 to keep the Paris climate treaty temperature targets in play, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said Tuesday.

For that to happen, however, trend lines on both fronts moved in the wrong direction last year, the agency reported in its 4th annual World Energy Investment overview.

Money going into new upstream oil and gas projects -- exploration, drilling and infrastructure -- rose four percent in 2018, while investment in new coal sources went up by two percent, the first increase in that sector since 2012.

At the same time, investment in new renewable power of all kinds dipped by about two percent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In total, global energy investment in 2018 -- split across the fuel supply and electric power sectors -- totalled US$1.85 trillion, about the same as in 2017, the IEA reported.

This two-year plateau following three years of slow decline reflects uncertainty across the industry as to what the future holds.

"Governments have not clearly committed, nor have they clearly not committed, to reaching the Paris Agreement goals," Mike Waldron, an IEA energy investment analyst, told journalists ahead of the report's release.

The 2015 treaty enjoins nations to cap global warming at "well below" two degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit).

A landmark UN report in October concluded that CO2 emissions must drop 45 per cent by 2030 -- and reach "net zero" by 2050 -- if the rise in Earth's temperature is to be checked at the safer limit of 1.5C.

- 'Storing future risks' -

The planet's surface has already warmed 1C since industrialisation began, and is on track to heat up another 3C by century's end -- a recipe for human misery on a global scale, scientists say.

The lack of clear policy direction on climate change has steered energy investors towards projects with shorter lead times, and could contribute to a future gap between supply and demand, according to the report.

On current trends, money going to develop all types of energy -- especially oil, gas and coal -- will fail to meet projected global energy needs over then next decade, it found.

"The world in not investing enough in traditional elements of supply to maintain today's consumption patterns," IEA executive director Fatih Birol said. "Nor is it investing enough in cleaner energy technologies to change course."

"Whichever way you look, we are storing up for risks in the future."

The IEA report projected energy sector investment against two possible futures.

Under the New Policies Scenario, current patterns of investment continue on a similar trajectory, adjusted for voluntary national carbon-cutting plans that would -- if fulfilled -- see the planet warm by just under 3C above pre-industrial levels within 80 years.

The Sustainable Development Scenario "is fully aligned with the Paris Agreement," according to the IEA.

- Africa under-served -

Low-carbon energy investment -- in solar, wind, efficiency, and carbon-storing technologies -- would need to double from US$304 billion in 2018 to US$606 billion over the next decade to be in sync with the more ambitious pathway, the IEA told AFP.

"The share of low-carbon investment rises to 65 per cent by 2030, but advancing from today's share of 35 per cent would require a step-change in policy focus," the report said.

Money to develop nuclear power would likewise have to increase sharply, from US$47 billion last year to about US$76 billion.

Investment in boosting electricity networks and battery storage would see a jump of more than 50 per cent to US$464 billion.

More broadly, "reaching the goal of the sustainable development scenario would require a major reallocation from fuel supply to [electric] power, which is not happening right now," said Tim Gould, head of the IEA's World Energy Outlook & Investment Division.

At a country level, China continued to be the largest market for energy investment in 2018, but its lead narrowed.

India had the second largest jump in investment after the United States.

The poorest regions of the world, however, continue to see a disproportionate lack of money for new energy of any kind.

Sub-Saharan Africa, for example, "only received around 15 per cent of investment in 2018 even though it accounts for 40 per cent of the global population," the IEA said.

 

AFP

 

 

Energy & Commodities

Australia's Queensland state approves A$1b coking coal mine

San Francisco may make power giant PG&E a multibillion-dollar offer

Oil prices edge up, but US-China trade tensions cap gains

Bacon is back on the menu as CME launches new pork-belly index

Trade tensions put spotlight on US cargoes bound for China

Oil tankers hit by 'sabotage attacks' as Gulf tensions soar

Editor's Choice

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_SGbanks_140519_3.jpg
May 14, 2019
Stocks

Singapore bank shares slide on brokers' downgrades

BP_yuan_140519_2.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

Most Read

1 Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore
2 Number of S'pore billionaires falls by 5 in 2018, combined wealth drops 8.8%
3 Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections
4 WeWork's starry valuation dazzles landlords, leaves critics unconvinced
5 70 units at The Woodleigh Residences sold to date

Must Read

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_CONDO_140519_77.jpg
May 14, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 0.9% in April: SRX

BP_Olam_140519_50.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Olam Q1 earnings up 6.9% to S$168.9m on higher revenue

May 14, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UMS, Golden Agri, Olam, NetLink, Oxley, Sasseur Reit, Nam Cheong, Thomson Medical

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening