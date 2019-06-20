You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Sunseap gets S$43m loan to put solar power systems on rooftops in Singapore

Thu, Jun 20, 2019 - 11:56 AM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

UOB and Sunseap.jpg
(From left to right) Mr Lawrence Wu, president and executive director, Sunseap Group, Ms Lilian Foo, CEO and executive director of Sakae Holdings, Mr Choo Kee Siong, head of Industry Groups, Group Commercial Banking, UOB and Mr Edmund Leong, head of Group Investment Banking, UOB at the roof of Sakae’s headquarters in Tai Seng where the solar panels are installed.
PHOTO: UOB

LOCAL renewable energy firm Sunseap has secured a S$43 million green loan to install solar power systems on rooftops across Singapore that combined, can generate enough energy to power more than 9,600 four-room HDB flats for one year.

On Thursday, Sunseap said that the funding, from United Overseas Bank (UOB), will be used to install a series of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems on the rooftops of 210 sites, ranging from commercial and industrial to government premises. 

The solar power generated will also help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 17,000 tonnes per year.

This follows an earlier S$50 million loan Sunseap received from Dutch bank ING in April, to fund a 50 megawatt portfolio of rooftop solar projects in the Republic.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The rooftop solar projects, developed and owned by Sunseap subsidiary Sunseap Commercial Assets, will range from about 100 kilowatts to five megawatts in size, and will benefit from long-term power purchase agreements with more than 20 international and domestic commercial and industrial corporates such as PSA.

Sunseap is one of the players in Singapore's open electricity market. 

On the loan from UOB, Lawrence Wu, president and executive director at Sunseap, said they are "delighted to have received the support of a forward-thinking institution such as UOB, which is known for their strong support of Singapore enterprises". 

Choo Kee Siong, UOB's head of industry groups, group commercial banking, said the bank is committed to working with clients to support the development of sustainable cities and communities.

"Our continued financing of Sunseap’s activities is another example of how we promote and contribute to the region’s transition to renewable energy sources. We will continue to focus on identifying more opportunities to help economies, industries and companies reduce their carbon footprint," Mr Choo added. 

Energy & Commodities

Gold sprints to over 5-year peak after Federal Reserve hints at rate cuts

USP Group extends deadline for proposed S$5.6m sale of biofuel unit

Oil prices little changed despite US crude stock draw

Global oil  demand growth estimates lurch ever lower

New York passes its own Green New Deal with aggressive targets

Canadian Premier approves controversial pipeline expansion

Editor's Choice

BT_20190620_JKSIAS20_3813673.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias marks 20 years with funding still a key question

BT_20190620_VTPENT20_3813632.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Real Estate

No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

Most Read

1 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt
2 No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale
3 Astrea V PE-backed retail bonds receive strong response
4 Faster, better, cheaper: leveraging fintech for remittance services
5 Singapore residents can now use Nets cards for payments at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Noble Group to take stake in Australian rare earths developer Arafura

BP_Slack Technologies_200619_53.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Technology

Tech firm Slack to make market debut, at US$26 reference price

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

Jun 20, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Fortune Reit, Yanlord Land, Pan Hong Holdings, USP Group

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening