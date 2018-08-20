You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Sweden's summer drought slashes 2018 crop output forecast

Mon, Aug 20, 2018 - 6:05 PM

[STOCKHOLM] Drought over the summer has led to sharply lower yield prospects for Sweden's cereal and oilseeds harvest this year, the public agricultural agency said on Monday.

The Swedish Board of Agriculture, which acts as the government's expert authority for agricultural and food policy, estimated total cereal production would be 29 per cent lower year-on-year at 4.2 million tonnes in 2018.

For oilseeds, it estimated a harvest of 0.2 million tonnes, 44 percent lower than the previous year.

"The reason for the lower total production of cereals estimated for 2018 is the rainy autumn and a late spring but most importantly this year's summer drought," the agency said in a statement. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Severe weather, with hot, dry conditions have led to parched field conditions in northern European countries such as Sweden and have prompted cuts to the yield forecasts for EU cereal and rapeseed harvests this year.

Sweden has experienced one of its warmest summers, with temperatures between three and five degrees Celsius higher than normal in July and in most places the highest on record, the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute says.

The heatwave and wildfires have made the environment to a major issue for voters as the September general elections approach. The government has promised 1.2 billion Swedish crowns (S$179 million) in aid to drought-hit farmers.

Cereal and cereal products, mainly dominated by barley, oats and wheat, are Sweden's main agricultural exports.

SEB chief economist Robert Bergqvist said in a client note that Monday's harvest forecast could play a major role in revisions to growth and inflationary risks in coming months.

On Thursday, Sweden's centre-left government lifted its economic growth forecast and said it was likely to be 2.9 per cent this year, rather than the 2.6 per cent previously predicted.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Bangladesh starts operations at country's first LNG terminal

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue's annual profit halves

Alliance Mineral swears in executive chairman; receives lawyers' letters from ex-CEO and wife

Oil prices edge down on worries over slowing economic growth

Top ship-fuel market needs more than Mideast flow to ease crunch

Noble's founder will not take board seat as executive director in restructured firm

Editor's Choice

BT_20180820_JAWRAP20GL9F_3536847.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns

Aug 20, 2018
Startups

US$335m in new venture funds launched for S-EA tech startups

file71isq86tburdcgnti3j.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee

Most Read

1 Jho Low says he will not surrender
2 New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns
3 Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee
4 Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
5 Stocks to watch: Noble, Annica, Nam Cheong, TT International, Frasers Property
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file71itztm8ltc7jjksg1n.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback extended to all flats

file6uxibwjp26f18n3euaqu.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's Q2 wholesale trade rises 10.3%

Aug 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX share buyback sustains momentum, exceeds S$100m in August

Aug 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: RHB raises target price on Sheng Siong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening