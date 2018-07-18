You are here
NEWS ANALYSIS
Taiwan's offshore wind market a breath of fresh air for O&M sector
But industry players need to find viable ways to match local content aspirations
Singapore
ROBERT Kuok-backed PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH) has joined a line of Singapore-based offshore and marine (O&M) players seeking to get in on billions of dollars in contracts from Taiwan's promising offshore wind market.
Observers have cautioned, however,
