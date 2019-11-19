You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Tata Steel to cut up to 3,000 jobs in Europe

Tue, Nov 19, 2019 - 6:57 AM

nz_tata_191133.jpg
Indian group Tata Steel, which owns major blast furnaces outside Amsterdam announced Monday it was slashing up to 3,000 jobs in Europe as it restructured following the collapse of a mega merger.
PHOTO: AFP

[THE HAGUE] Indian group Tata Steel, which owns major blast furnaces outside Amsterdam announced Monday it was slashing up to 3,000 jobs in Europe as it restructured following the collapse of a mega merger.

One of the areas to improve financial performance was "lowering employment costs, leading to an estimated reduction in employee numbers of up to 3,000 across Tata Steel's Europe operations," the group's European arm said in a statement.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Energy & Commodities

Local water scarcity spilling over into global crisis, researchers warn

Oil prices fall more than 1% on trade talks uncertainty

Senoko Energy disputes report it is seeking government aid

Investors step up pressure on global energy watchdog IEA over climate change

Saracen Mineral to buy Barrick's Super Pit gold mine stake for US$750m

Over half of India's coal-fired power plants set to miss emission norm deadline

BREAKING

Nov 19, 2019 07:04 AM
Consumer

California sues e-cigarette firm Juul for targeting minors

[LOS ANGELES] California announced on Monday it is suing Juul, the United States' largest electronic cigarette...

Nov 19, 2019 07:01 AM
Energy & Commodities

Local water scarcity spilling over into global crisis, researchers warn

[LONDON] Population growth and climate change are putting increasingly intense pressure on the planet's limited...

Nov 19, 2019 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

Dozens of Hong Kong protesters make daring campus breakout

[HONG KONG] Dozens of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters dramatically escaped a two-day police siege at a university...

Nov 19, 2019 06:47 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says 'cordial' talk with Federal Reserve's Powell covered negative interest rates, trade

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said he met with US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Monday and...

Nov 19, 2019 06:45 AM
Transport

Qantas Airways sets A$2b annual spending target

[SYDNEY] Qantas Airways is targeting annual spending of about A$2 billion (S$1.85 billion) and expects capacity...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly