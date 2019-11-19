Tata Steel to cut up to 3,000 jobs in Europe

Indian group Tata Steel, which owns major blast furnaces outside Amsterdam announced Monday it was slashing up to 3,000 jobs in Europe as it restructured following the collapse of a mega merger.

[THE HAGUE] Indian group Tata Steel, which owns major blast furnaces outside Amsterdam announced Monday it was slashing up to 3,000 jobs in Europe as it restructured following the collapse of a mega merger.

One of the areas to improve financial performance was "lowering employment costs, leading to an estimated reduction in employee numbers of up to 3,000 across Tata Steel's Europe operations," the group's European arm said in a statement.

AFP