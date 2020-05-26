Temasek unit in rescue talks with PIL shipping line

STRUGGLING boxship operator Pacific International Lines (PIL) has confirmed that it is in talks with Heliconia Capital Management, an investment firm owned by Temasek Holdings, on a potential investment.

PIL said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday that it has entered into exclusive talks with Heliconia for a term of six months, and negotiations are at a preliminary stage.

There is no certainty that a deal will be struck. The parties have not yet decided on the amount PIL will raise, and whether this will be in the form of equity or debt, or a mix.

PIL said: "As discussions with Heliconia progress, the board will make further announcements as and when there are any material updates or developments. Until such time, neither the company or Heliconia will make further comments on this matter."

PIL is the world's 10th biggest container shipping line. It is privately held by Singapore's Teo family and led by scion Teo Siong Seng, better known as S. S. Teo.

PIL reported a net loss of US$35 million in the first half of 2019. As at June 30 last year, it owed a total of US$1.89 billion in loans and notes payable, and carried US$1.97 billion in lease liabilities. These include a S$60 million tranche of 8.5 per cent notes that will mature on Nov 16.

As at June 30 last year, PIL's cash pile stood at US$154 million, down from US$227 million at the end of 2018.

PIL has cautioned that there are likely to be events of default arising under the terms of the US$60 million notes, since it has sought creditors' approval for a moratorium on enforcement actions against it. PIL said it will convene informal meetings with note holders to discuss its proposals for a debt re-profiling plan.

PIL said on Tuesday: "In light of the significant challenges facing the container shipping industry, PIL has made significant progress towards rationalising our service offerings and reducing asset costs. However, despite the company's best efforts, the persistent Covid-19 pandemic has caused the situation to worsen over the past month."

PIL has since commenced discussions with 15 of its financial lenders to seek their support for a "debt re-profiling plan". Lenders representing around 97.6 per cent of PIL's total debt have given their in-principle approval for a deferral of principal and interest payments until Dec 31, 2020.

These lenders have also expressed support for a formal standstill on enforcement actions until the end of the year, or until a formal debt re-profiling agreement is entered into.

DBS Bank is one of PIL's largest secured lenders, with an exposure of around US$260 million, followed by Bangkok Bank with an exposure of around US$220 million, sources told The Business Times. OCBC Bank is owed around US$90 million, secured on vessels, sources said.

Other Temasek-linked entities are owed about US$140 million, secured on vessels and PIL's shares in Singamas, BT also understands.

PIL owns a 41 per cent stake in Hong Kong-listed container manufacturer Singamas, and these shares have been pledged to non-bank lenders as collateral for loans since 2018. One lender is SeaTown Lionfish, an independent subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, which has a 20.6 per cent indirect interest in Singamas as a result of the share pledge.

Two financial lenders representing the remaining 2.4 per cent of PIL's total debt have not expressed their support, and PIL continues to be in discussions with them, it said. One of the two lenders issued a letter of demand to PIL on May 11 for US$12.6 million to be paid within 10 business days.

Separately, PIL is in discussions with a group of its finance lessors with a view to concluding a "re-profiling" of certain lease agreements, it said.

The arrival of Heliconia as a potential white knight for PIL has taken some industry watchers by surprise. All of the world's container shipping lines have been struggling to stay profitable for years, resulting in industry consolidation. For instance, Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines was sold to France's CMA CGM in 2016.

Tan Hua Joo, chief analyst at shipping consultancy Alphaliner, told BT that Heliconia's interest in PIL may have been motivated by similar financial aid provided by the governments of South Korea, Taiwan and France to shipping lines.

But the argument that governments have a strategic interest in container shipping is generally not well grounded, he said: "Commercial shipping services are readily available in Singapore. Singapore is not just the second busiest container port in the world, but also the second highest ranked port in terms of connectivity, just behind China.

"PIL has a global market share of less than 2 per cent and contributes less than 3 per cent of total container volumes in Singapore, based on my estimates. It is hard to justify having an ownership stake in the carrier."

Evercore Asia and WongPartnership are the financial and legal advisers for PIL.