You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Thailand to propose US$850m in subsidies for rubber farmers

Mon, Sep 02, 2019 - 2:16 PM

 

[BANGKOK] Thailand will propose up to US$850 million in subsidies for rubber farmers in a bid to boost their income, a minister said on Monday.

The plan, which may be considered by the cabinet next week, will benefit more than 1.4 million farmers and nearly 300,000 rubber tappers between October and September next year.

The government will set floor prices for some rubber products, including unsmoked sheets, latex and cup lumps, and farmers will be paid the price difference, agriculture minister Chalermchai Sri-on said.

The new guaranteed prices were about 50 per cent above current market prices, according to a Reuters calculation.

Domestic rubber prices in the world's largest producer of the commodity have suffered in recent months due to a slowing global demand, despite export curbs aimed at buoying prices that are set to end in mid-September.

 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Energy & Commodities

Nickel likely to hit US$20,000 a tonne on Indonesia ban: Goldman Sachs

Mexico oil hedge gets green light with details to be ironed out

Oil falls amid new round of tariffs in US-China trade war

SembMarine bags 6 contracts worth S$400m

Gas pipeline in Nigeria's Delta state shut following breach

Oil falls ahead of hurricane but posts weekly gain as US-China trade war eases

Editor's Choice

file6ubyy0999zlu5c0kdw7.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Stocks

Asean growth story holds potential for some SGX stocks

BT_20190902_ABOLD28_3879112.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Wanted: Warm bodies; age no object

Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Europe's business confidence in Asean still high

Must Read

file73zm3a1y7ad1exhy7cvw.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

IRAS tax collection up 4.4% to S$52.4b in fiscal 2018/2019

montage.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tycoon Oei Hong Leong, Raffles Edu chairman Chew Hua Seng in courtroom showdown

file73e0drgyeoydwit45q8.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk to buy food-court operator Food Junction for S$80m

Sep 2, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: IHH Healthcare, Keppel, Olam, TPV, SembMarine, BreadTalk

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly