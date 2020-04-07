You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Three meat plants shut in Iowa and Pennsylvania as coronavirus outbreak spreads

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 7:17 AM

nz_tyson_070440.jpg
Major US meat companies said on Monday they shut three facilities that produce pork and beef in Iowa and Pennsylvania in the latest disruption to the country's food supply chain from the coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[CHICAGO] Major US meat companies said on Monday they shut three facilities that produce pork and beef in Iowa and Pennsylvania in the latest disruption to the country's food supply chain from the coronavirus outbreak.

Reduced meat output from the shutdowns threatens to tighten supplies of certain products at a time when demand is rising at grocery stores as the country battles Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Tyson Foods Inc shut a hog slaughterhouse in Columbus Junction, Iowa, for the week after more than 24 cases of Covid-19 involving employees at the facility, according to a statement. The company said it would divert hogs to other pork plants in an attempt to minimize the disruption from the closure.

The facility kills about 10,100 pigs a day, or about 2 per cent of the country's total slaughtering capacity, said Steve Meyer, economist for US commodity firm Kerns and Associates.

National Beef Packing said it suspended cattle slaughtering this week at a plant in Tama, Iowa, for a cleaning that was previously scheduled for later this month.

SEE ALSO

US singer Gloria Estefan updates 80s hit for pandemic

"These are unprecedented times for our industry," National Beef said in a statement.

JBS USA said in a statement it halted operations at a beef plant in Souderton, Pennsylvania, and would restart production on April 16. It added it decided to shut the facility to make sure it had "the appropriate management leadership in place before resuming operations."

JBS, a subsidiary of Brazil-based JBS SA, reduced operations at the facility last week after senior managers suffered flu-like symptoms.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 7, 2020 07:19 AM
Life & Culture

US singer Gloria Estefan updates 80s hit for pandemic

[MIAMI] Gloria Estefan, one of the biggest stars of the Miami music scene during the 1980s and 1990s, has updated...

Apr 7, 2020 07:12 AM
Energy & Commodities

Opec+ likely to agree to cut production if US joins effort: sources

[DUBAI] Major oil producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia are likely to agree to cut production at a Thursday...

Apr 7, 2020 07:07 AM
Banking & Finance

Major US banks aim to keep shareholders happy amid crisis

[NEW YORK] American taxpayers bailed out the major banks during the 2008 global financial crisis that they helped...

Apr 7, 2020 07:05 AM
Life & Culture

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching: scientists

[BRISBANE, Australia] Australia's Great Barrier Reef has suffered its most widespread coral bleaching on record,...

Apr 7, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

Canada's Trudeau to keep working from home 'as much as possible'

[OTTAWA] Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has been in self-isolation since his wife Sophie tested...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.