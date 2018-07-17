You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Thyssenkrupp chairman resigns adding turmoil at top of firm

Tue, Jul 17, 2018 - 10:54 AM

file70zeeo1bw9inbeojh7x.jpg
Thyssenkrupp AG Chairman Ulrich Lehner resigned, increasing turmoil at the top of the German engineering conglomerate after the chief executive officer quit less than two weeks ago under pressure from disgruntled shareholders.

 [FRANKFURT] Thyssenkrupp AG Chairman Ulrich Lehner resigned, increasing turmoil at the top of the German engineering conglomerate after the chief executive officer quit less than two weeks ago under pressure from disgruntled shareholders.

Lehner decided to leave after realizing he no longer had the confidence of major shareholders or the supervisory board, according to a statement on Monday.

His resignation adds to a leadership vacuum at Thyssenkrupp after CEO Heinrich Hiesinger unexpectedly quit on July 5. The company has faced anger from activist investors including Elliott Management Corp. to transform the sprawling steel-to-submarines business into a higher-value industrial services company.

At the recent meeting to sign off on a deal with Tata Steel Ltd., Lehner clashed with fellow board member Ursula Gather, head of the company's largest shareholder, the Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach foundation, because she suggested the company mull other options and reconsider the terms of the steel joint venture, according to people familiar with the matter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Last week, Lehner gave an interview to Germany's Die Zeit newspaper in which he blasted investor attempts to "destabilize" the company with methods that resemble "psychological terror."

"My decision may contribute to creating the necessary awareness with all concerned parties that a break-up of the company and the related loss of many jobs is not an option – neither in the interest of the founder, nor in the interest of the country," Lehner said in a separate statement.

Lehner, who became chairman in 2013, will step down from the supervisory board as of July 31 and the board plans to name a successor shortly. Last week, Thyssenkrupp named Guido Kerkhoff as interim CEO while it searches for a new leader.

The two resignations come just weeks after Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel finalized an agreement to set up the European steel joint venture. Large Thyssenkrupp investors, including Elliott and Cevian Capital, were unhappy with the terms of the deal, people familiar with the matter said earlier.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Thyssenkrupp advisory board chief quits after Tata deal

Brent oil falls 4% to 3-month low as supply outage concerns ease

BlackGold distances itself from Indonesian corruption case

Oil prices slide as supply fears ease

Saudis offer extra oil in Asia as Opec leader pumps more

Europe's blistering heatwave is ruining this year's harvest

Editor's Choice

BT_20180717_ANGSGXREGCO17_3502306.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

BP_CONDO_160718_85_0.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

BT_20180717_YOSUMMER17A_3502308.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

Two freehold central sites up for en bloc

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
3 Singapore developers sold over 40% fewer homes in June than in May
4 Cluster near Boon Keng going for S$133.66m
5 Thai cave rescue divers given diplomatic immunity: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports miss expectations with 1.1% growth in June

BT_20180717_ANGSGXREGCO17_3502306.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

BP_CONDO_160718_85_0.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

Jul 17, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Datapulse, ST Engineering, NeraTel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening