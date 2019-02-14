You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Tin use in batteries may rise to 60,000 T by 2030-industry group

Thu, Feb 14, 2019 - 11:43 PM

doc742tp75brgy17p3x15tn_doc71nc5j0z191vo2zf60c.jpg
Workers are seen at the production line of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EV) at a factory in China.Tin could see a surge of new demand from lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage of up to 60,000 tonnes a year by 2030, the International Tin Association (ITA) said on Thursday.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Tin could see a surge of new demand from lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage of up to 60,000 tonnes a year by 2030, the International Tin Association (ITA) said on Thursday.

Investors have been excited about the prospects for increased consumption of other metals, such as nickel, due to an expected ramp up of electric vehicles, but there has been less mention of tin, currently mainly used to make solder for the electronics industry.

The industry group did not give a forecast of overall tin consumption in 2030, but it has forecast demand of 357,000 tonnes for this year.

The ITA tracks global research and patents for tin markets and it has seen rising interest in the metal for energy materials and technologies, according to a report by the group.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

New uses are mainly in high-capacity anode electrode materials, but also in solid-state and cathodes, it added.

"Three anode materials technologies are highlighted that could each reach 10-20,000 tonnes per year by 2030 if they gain market share in a highly competitive market. This could at least double by 2050," a statement said.

Last November, the ITA said it expected the global tin market to move into a surplus of 500 tonnes this year from a 7,500-tonne deficit in 2018, mainly due to weaker demand in top market China.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil gains on Saudi output cuts; rally limited by US output

Opec's 'shock and awe' will drive oil higher, says Goldman Sachs

Asia's oil refiners caught between Trump and Opec

US, Germany defuse energy dispute, easing tensions

Top managers unaware of dam risk report: Vale CFO

Robot probes radioactive fuel at Japan's Fukushima plant

Editor's Choice

BT_20190214_ANGREITS14_3695594.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018

file72qhnfoyvchzoze6g1s.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tech talent programmes, R&D tax perks top startups' wishlist

file6zc5drg8eufud6cjlv.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in Singapore household per capita income slows in 2018

Most Read

1 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
2 Positioning Singapore for future challenges
3 Singapore banks likely to post record earnings for full year 2018
4 DBS hires Citibank Singapore CEO to head group strategy
5 Raffles Education sinks deeper into the red with S$15.2m Q2 loss

Must Read

file6va2 afp.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

EDB expects Singapore to attract S$8b to S$10b in fixed asset investment in 2019

file70ke1xzufisd8rbsiiy.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_singtel_1402.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q3 profit down 14.2% to S$822.8m

Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering in joint venture with DSO for satellite analytics, new space technologies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening