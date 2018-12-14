You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Too early to tell if Opec+ cuts will succeed: IEA

Fri, Dec 14, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

THE International Energy Agency (IEA) said that it's too early to tell whether oil-supply cuts announced by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies last week will succeed in balancing global markets.

Even if Opec and its partners reduce production as promised, there could be some surplus in 2019, according to a monthly report from the agency. The IEA slashed its forecast for new supplies outside Opec next year because of a lower outlook for Russia - which is cooperating with Opec - and Canada, which is separately suppressing output to deplete brimming inventories.

"Time will tell how effective the new production agreement will be in rebalancing the oil market," said the Paris-based IEA. "Stocks have been building with the potential for significant oversupply next year."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Oil prices remain stuck in a bear market, trading near US$60 a barrel in London, despite the agreement by the 24-nation coalition known as Opec+ to curb production by 1.2 million barrels a day.

Traders are speculating that the cutbacks aren't deep enough, and that booming US shale production will unleash a new surplus.

At just over 33 million barrels a day in November, Opec is pumping well in excess of the 31.6 million a day the IEA estimates is required on average next year. Even if the coalition delivers its pledged cutback in full, it might not be enough to check a glut, though the IEA noted the potential for continued declines in supply from Iran and Venezuela.

Opec's own monthly report, published on Wednesday, presented similar findings. While the cuts might be sufficient to keep supply and demand in balance in the first half of next year, the coalition may need to almost double the reduction in the fourth quarter, data from the report indicated.

The IEA assumes that Russia will participate in the cutbacks as agreed, and lowered projections for non-Opec supply accordingly.

The non-Opec outlook was also reduced as the Canadian province of Alberta dials back output to clear a backlog that's clogging up local infrastructure.

Non-Opec oil production is now forecast to increase by 1.5 million barrels a day in 2019, down 22 per cent from the 1.9 million a day estimated in last month's report. Forecasts for global oil demand were kept unchanged. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

S'pore energy-saving firm wins S$45m KKR investment

China turns up gas heat in 3.29m more homes

Time for China to live up to its pledges on climate change

Singapore marine fuel sales drop to 17-month low in November

Singapore energy-saving firm wins S$45m KKR investment 

Australian rail workers plan strikes that could hit key coal haulage tracks

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_131218_4.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

BT_20181213_NESTE_3642255.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neste invests 1.4b euros, builds new Singapore plant

BP_OUE_131218_9.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Reits' asset injections: A little less action a little more discretion, please

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
3 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
4 Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price
5 Great Eastern to buy Indonesia insurance firm for US$28m

Must Read

ports.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore acts to prevent unilateral third-party arbitration amid maritime boundary dispute with Malaysia

doc736b62g6c3n1ed0vt8zq_doc732qqazdio1rujw8992.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

labour.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore labour market strengthened in Q3 but hiring shows signs of slowing

Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Activist fund Quarz urges Sunningdale Tech to return cash to shareholders

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening