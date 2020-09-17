You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Total unit signs deal with Singapore LNG Corp for solar energy system

Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

A SUBSIDIARY of France's Total and Singapore LNG Corp (SLNG) have signed a deal for a rooftop solar power system at the Singapore liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, the companies said on Wednesday.

Total Solar Distributed Generation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Total, will finance, build and operate the 600 kilowatts peak (kWp) system, which will be installed on the rooftops of several buildings in the terminal, they said. The terminal is owned and operated by SLNG.

The installation of solar panels is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of this year, they said in a statement.

The system will generate around 800 megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable energy and has the potential to avoid an estimated 300 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions a year, the companies said.

SEE ALSO

LNG-fuelled tankers to more than double by 2030, says Petronas executive

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

SLNG is also exploring ways to speed up the use of LNG and other green energy alternatives, the company's chief executive officer, Tan Soo Koong, said.

"For one, we are looking into collaborations to develop new infrastructure in Singapore to promote the use of LNG as a cleaner marine fuel," he said.

"For another, we are working with various partners to develop technologies related to the importation, transportation and storage of hydrogen." Singapore, one of the sunniest cities in the world, generates about 95 per cent of its power from imported natural gas with solar energy being its most viable renewable energy option.

It aims to achieve a solar target of at least two gigawatts of peak power by 2030, up from the 260 megawatt-peak in the second quarter of 2019. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

ING-led banks win access to Citi accounts linked to failed Agritrade

Covid-19 cuts marine refuel demand, driving consolidation among bunker suppliers: IBIA

BP's clean energy push starts with 5-year dash on solar and wind

LNG-fuelled tankers to more than double by 2030, says Petronas executive

As Opec+ meets this week, UAE emerges as main laggard

ING-led banks win access to Citi accounts in Agritrade battle

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 17, 2020 12:18 AM
Life & Culture

Netanyahu nominated for Nobel Peace Prize after Gulf accords

[TEL AVIV] Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize following the...

Sep 17, 2020 12:13 AM
Real Estate

Las Vegas homebuyers are bidding up prices in collapsing economy

[LAS VEGAS] Nowhere is the widening gap between real estate and the real economy more apparent than in Las Vegas,...

Sep 17, 2020 12:07 AM
Government & Economy

US imposes sanctions on Chinese firm over Cambodia project

[WASHINGTON] The United States has blacklisted a Chinese developer of a port, airport and resort complex in Cambodia...

Sep 17, 2020 12:02 AM
Government & Economy

US charges seven in wide-ranging Chinese hacking effort

[WASHINGTON] The Justice Department revealed Wednesday previously sealed indictments of five Chinese hackers and...

Sep 16, 2020 11:30 PM
Energy & Commodities

As Opec+ meets this week, UAE emerges as main laggard

[LONDON] The United Arab Emirates has emerged as a major laggard in delivering oil output cuts in August, figures...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says time to relook Singapore office Reits as China tech firms spur demand

Stocks to watch: UOB, DBS, OCBC, Singapore Airlines, ESR-Reit, Sabana Reit, Q&M Dental

Wilmar gets final registration approval for China IPO, eyes listing by mid-October

Broker's take: DBS maintains 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid extended support for industry

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.