You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Total's North Sea oil platforms hit by 24-hour strike

Mon, Jul 23, 2018 - 5:13 PM

[LONDON] Around 40 rig workers started a 24-hour strike on Monday on the Alwyn, Elgin and Dunbar oil and gas platforms in the British North Sea, Britain's largest labour union said, but any supply disruption was expected to be mitigated by using oil in storage.

The strike began at 0500 GMT. Unite the Union and Total , which operates the platforms, earlier failed to agree over work shifts and pay, a union spokesman said.

The fields account for about 10 per cent of Britain's gas output, while their oil production contributes about 45,000 to 50,000 barrels per day to the Forties and Brent Blend crude streams.

Forties and Brent Blend are key oil grades used to set the dated Brent benchmark that prices over half of the world's oil trades.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A Total spokeswoman confirmed that industrial action had gone ahead "despite the new proposals that were made by the company".

Early this month, Unite announced that its members working at the Total platforms would stop overtime and go on a series of 12- and 24-hour strikes starting on July 23.

The other 24-hour stoppages are slated to take place on Aug. 6 and 20, while the 12-hour ones will occur on July 30 and Aug. 13.

Total is seeking to extend the time workers at its fields spend offshore to three-week rotations instead of two to match the rota system at its newly acquired Maersk fields.

"However, we're pleased to be able to continue discussions with staff at the Shetland Gas Plant and remain committed to further consultation and open dialogue with offshore staff," the spokeswoman said.

"What is at stake here is to ensure the long-term sustainability of our business in the North Sea, to enhance overall safety and remain the most efficient in our operations."

Other strikes are looming in the North Sea. Union workers at services company Aker Solutions announced their decision to strike at Equinor's non-producing Mariner platform, while 2,500 offshore oil service workers are being balloted for a possible separate strike.

Last week, 1,600 Norwegian rig drillers ended industrial action.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Trash heroes and scavenger apps battle Bali 'garbage emergency'

Japan's Nippon Life to stop financing coal-fired power

BHP vows to fight Australia Samarco mine disaster class action

China's sorghum imports jump after Beijing dropped probe into US shipments: customs

China's sorghum imports jump after Beijing dropped probe into US shipments: customs

China launches probe into stainless steel imports from EU, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia

Editor's Choice

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

BT_20180723_MRNIKKO_3508214.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF

Most Read

1 Degrees of underemployment: fresh grads stuck in a bind
2 SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen
3 SingHealth hack 'worrying' for Singapore but govt response lauded
4 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
5 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Hawker centre.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation rises to 0.6% in June, in line with expectations

ocbc.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained

Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: SembMarine shares fall after lower-than-expected Q2 earnings

Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Venture Corp shares jump 9.1%, queried by SGX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening