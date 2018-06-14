You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Trafigura H1 profit falls 53% as metals gains can't offset oil drop

Thu, Jun 14, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Geneva

TRAFIGURA Group posted its lowest first-half profit in at least four years as gains at its metals division failed to outweigh much weaker results from oil trading.

Net income fell 53 per cent to US$222 million in the six months through March, from US$471 million a year earlier, Singapore-based Trafigura said in a statement on Wednesday. That's the lowest since at least 2014 when the third-biggest independent oil trader and second-biggest metals trader started reporting half-year results.

Trafigura blamed the decline on the oil market's move from a contango structure - where traders can lock in profits by filling storage tanks with crude and selling futures contracts at higher prices - to backwardation where future prices are lower than current ones.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Trafigura's profit decline came despite record oil-trading volumes of 5.8 million barrels a day during the period. Gross profit in oil and petroleum trading skidded 54 per cent to US$299 million. Metals and minerals volumes increased by 48 per cent, with gross profit at the division climbing 16 per cent to US$680 million.

Overall gross profit fell 21 per cent to US$979 million. Trafigura's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation dropped by 29 per cent to US$658 million. Revenue, which is largely a reflection of commodity prices, climbed by 29 per cent to almost US$87 billion. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Oil demand seen steady in 2019 but supply, trade risks loom: IEA

China's CK Infrastructure bids A$12.98b for Aussie gas pipeline firm APA

Trump accuses Opec of driving up oil prices

Hong Kong consortium makes A$13b bid for Australia's APA

China's CK Infrastructure bids US$9.8b for Australian gas pipeline firm

Senoko Energy launches first solar energy project

Editor's Choice

Jun 14, 2018
Startups

Can Grab get its hands on more money?

BT_20180614_UWCUP14_3471118.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Life & Culture

Russia's ready to kick off month-long World Cup party

Jun 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux crisis puts focus on its management

Most Read

1 Hyflux receives notice of default from perps trustee
2 Astrea IV offering of Class A-1 bonds 7.4 times subscribed
3 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
4 Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan
5 Trump, Kim pledge to work towards 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula at Singapore summit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 14, 2018
Startups

Can Grab get its hands on more money?

BT_20180614_UWCUP14_3471118.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Life & Culture

Russia's ready to kick off month-long World Cup party

Jun 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore economy at risk from faster-than-expected rate hikes

Jun 14, 2018
SME

New award launched to recognise firms that reinvent, innovate

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening