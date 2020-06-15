You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Trans Mountain pipeline to resume operations after oil spill

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 12:38 PM

AB_trans-mountain_150620.jpg
The Trans Mountain pipeline in British Columbia resumed operation on Sunday after an oil spill occurred over the weekend.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TORONTO] The Trans Mountain pipeline in British Columbia resumed operation on Sunday after an oil spill occurred over the weekend.

Workers from the state-owned pipeline responded to the spill at the Sumas Pump Station in Abbotsford, B C, after an alarm went off at the pipeline control center early Saturday, the company said in a release posted on its website. The pipeline was restarted at about 2 p m local time on Sunday.

The cleanup is taking place after 940 to 1,195 barrels of light crude were released and contained at the station. The company continues to work with local authorities, indigenous groups in the area and regulators, it said in the statement.

The Trans Mountain pipeline carries about 300,000 barrels a day of crude oil and some fuels from Alberta to the Vancouver area, where it connects to a marine export terminal as well as to another line that supplies refineries in Washington state.

The incident is related to a small, 1-inch diameter piece of pipe connected to the mainline, the company said. Trans Mountain has initiated an investigation, adding that "monitoring has not identified any risk to the public or community."

SEE ALSO

Australia aims to expand onshore fuel storage capacity, in talks with refiners

It comes at a sensitive time for Trans Mountain, as work on a planned expansion is under way amid fierce opposition from some residents of British Columbia, including indigenous communities, who say the pipeline is a threat to the environment.

Canada's federal government purchased the pipeline two years ago from Kinder Morgan Inc after the company threatened to pull the plug on a planned expansion after years of regulatory and legal challenges.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Australia aims to expand onshore fuel storage capacity, in talks with refiners

Oil prices drop as rising US coronavirus cases stoke fears of weak fuel demand

Opec gets chance to gain upper hand in long battle with shale

China's slow aviation recovery a warning to others

Indonesia's Pertamina creates four new sub-holding units

Venezuela's oil production plunges to lowest level since 1945

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 15, 2020 12:44 PM
Garage

Digital bank Tonik raises US$21m in Series A funding

DIGITAL-ONLY bank Tonik Financial has closed a US$21 million Series A funding round led by venture capital (VC)...

Jun 15, 2020 12:32 PM
Government & Economy

English shops, attractions to reopen as virus lockdown eased

[LONDON] Various stores and outdoor attractions in England are set to open on Monday for the first time in nearly...

Jun 15, 2020 12:18 PM
Technology

Facebook rejects call to share revenue with Australian media

[SYDNEY] Facebook on Monday rejected calls from the Australian government and news companies that it share...

Jun 15, 2020 11:54 AM
Government & Economy

Beijing outbreak grows to nearly 100 cases in test for China

[BEIJING] China is racing to control a new outbreak in Beijing that reached nearly 100 infections over the weekend,...

Jun 15, 2020 11:48 AM
Consumer

Taiwan pedals faster to meet global pandemic demand for bikes

[TAIPEI] Deserted streets, cabin fever and worries over COVID-enabling commutes in Europe and America have sent...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.