You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Trump signs orders to stop states from delaying energy projects

Thu, Apr 11, 2019 - 6:25 AM

BP_Trump_110419_13.jpg
President Donald Trump signed two executive orders in the heart of the Texas energy hub on Wednesday seeking to speed natural gas, coal and oil projects delayed by coastal states as he looks to build support ahead of next year's election.
PHOTO: AFP

[CROSBY, Texas] President Donald Trump signed two executive orders in the heart of the Texas energy hub on Wednesday seeking to speed natural gas, coal and oil projects delayed by coastal states as he looks to build support ahead of next year's election.

Mr Trump's orders direct his Environmental Protection Agency to change a part of the US clean water law that has allowed states, on the basis of environmental reasons, to delay projects such as pipelines to carry natural gas to New England and coal export terminals on the West Coast.

"My action today will cut through destructive permitting delays and denials ... what takes you 20 years to get a permit, those days are gone," said Mr Trump, surrounded by workers in hard hats and yellow vests.

He signed the orders at a training center for petroleum industry workers near Houston, an event sandwiched between fundraising events for the 2020 campaign.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

An environmentalist decried the move. "Trump can try to rewrite regulations in favor of Big Oil, but he can't stop people power and our movement," said May Boeve, the head of 350.org.

The orders direct the EPA to review and update guidance issued during the administration of Democratic President Barack Obama on the so-called 401 provision of the Clean Water Act. The measure required companies to get certifications from states before building interstate pipelines approved by the federal government.

New York state used it to block pipelines that would send natural gas to New England, forcing the region at times to import liquefied natural gas from countries including Russia.

In 2017, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, a Democrat and 2020 candidate for president, denied a water permit for the Millennium Bulk Terminal, a coal export facility that would have expanded the ability of companies to send Western coal to Asian markets.

Mr Inslee, who has centered his campaign on tackling climate change, slammed Mr Trump's latest move on energy.

"If Donald Trump is proposing it, it a) violates science and b) probably violates any sense of economic growth, because we know the largest economic growth is now coming from the development of new energy technologies," Mr Inslee said on the sidelines of a conference in New York.

'ENERGY DOMINANCE'

The orders are part of the Trump administration's policy of "energy dominance" to increase oil, gas and coal production, but forcing the EPA changes will take time. The official said the agency would have to follow normal procedures, including a comment period, and that projects already tied up in litigation "are obviously a much longer-term issue."

One order directs the transportation secretary to propose allowing liquefied natural gas, a liquid form of the fuel, to be shipped in approved rail cars, a change that could increase its flow between terminals and markets.

The orders could also speed projects in Texas. Energy investors vying for permits to build oil export terminals along the Gulf Coast say they have worked closely with Trump officials in a bid to speed regulatory reviews of facilities capable of loading supertankers.

US and state agencies overseeing permit applications have taken too long to approve projects, the investors said, adding they were worried their projects would miss the most profitable years of the US crude export boom.

Four energy groups led by Trafigura AG, Carlyle Group, Enterprise Products Partners LP and Enbridge Inc have applied to build terminals in Texas. 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil rallies as US petrol inventory draw offsets crude build

Rystad Energy expects crude under-supply for 2019 and 2020

Oil prices edge up amid tightening supply

How Trafigura lost US$254 million on oil and gas hedges

Gold slips on firm dollar, but weak equities limit losses

Malaysia to pump RM6.23 billion in aid to state palm oil firm Felda

Editor's Choice

lwx_hyflux_110419_3.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are developer debt fears overblown?

BT_20190411_PMPA_3750451.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Transport

MPA's first woman CEO wants to change perception of sector

lwx_Societe Generale_110419_4.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

Most Read

1 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
2 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
3 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
4 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX
5 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b

Must Read

lwx_hyflux_110419_3.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are developer debt fears overblown?

BT_20190411_PMPA_3750451.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Transport

MPA's first woman CEO wants to change perception of sector

lwx_Societe Generale_110419_4.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

BT_20190411_PGBRENTT864_3750608.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Rystad Energy expects crude under-supply for 2019 and 2020

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening