You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

UK court opens way for US$9b claim against Nigeria

Sat, Aug 17, 2019 - 9:48 AM

[LONDON] A British judge on Friday gave the green light for a tiny private firm to seize more than US$9 billion in assets from the Nigerian government over a failed natural gas deal.

The amount represents one-fifth of the foreign reserves held by Africa's largest economy.

The decade-long dispute pits an unheralded firm founded by two Irish business partners against an energy-rich but politically-troubled nation of 200 million people.

The 2010 deal between the Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) company - widely reported to be registered in the British Virgin Islands - and the Nigerian government was meant to be a win-win for both sides.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It provided for P&ID to "build a state-of-the-art gas processing plant to refine natural gas... (that) Nigeria would receive free of charge to power its national electric grid," according to the company's website.

P&ID intended to sell the byproducts from the process on the global market for "profits in the billions of dollars".

London court documents released on Friday showed that the arrangement fell through in 2012 without P&ID ever breaking ground on the plant.

It sued the Nigerian government for breaching the agreement by failing to provide the gas - or install the promised pipelines.

An arbitration tribunal in London awarded the firm US$6.6 billion in damages in January 2017.

P&ID said accrued interest of US$1.2 million a day had pushed that amount to more than US$9 billion - about one-fifth of Nigeria's declared foreign reserves of US$45 billion.

The government's legal team countered that English courts did not have the jurisdiction to settle the dispute.

It told the English court that the original agreement was struck under "Nigerian law, and that as a matter of Nigerian law the seat of the arbitration was Nigeria.

The government's lawyers added that the settlement was "manifestly excessive and penal", according to court documents.

But P&ID insisted that it was up to the English arbitration tribunal to decide where the case should be heard - and who should issue the final ruling.

Justice Christopher Butcher of the Commercial Court in London agreed.

"I am prepared to make an order enforcing the final award," he wrote in his ruling on Friday.

"I will receive submissions from the parties as to the precise form of order appropriate."

A lawyer representing P&ID said the firm intended to "begin the process of seizing Nigerian assets in order to satisfy this award as soon as possible," the Bloomberg news agency reported.

The Nigeria government issued no immediate comment.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

Trump intervention triggered EPA's surprise biofuel waiver decision: sources

China’s biggest energy company shuns Venezuela oil on tighter US sanctions

US issues warrant to seize Iranian oil supertanker

Oil rises alongside equities, but downbeat OPEC outlook caps gains

Silkroad Nickel in tie-up to run ferronickel smelter in Indonesia

Global recessionary fears boost safe-haven appeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20190817_CAROUSELL_3865186.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Garage

Carousell bets on ad dollars; may fundraise in next 2 years

nz_cbd_170819.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Garage

South-east Asia tech deals total US$6b in H1; more unicorns likely to emerge soon: VC firm

BT_20190817_PGIPO17_3865231.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lendlease preparing for S-Reit listing that will include Orchard mall

Must Read

BT_20190817_BRUNCHP1_3864751.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Brunch

The way back to black: Saving a sinking company is tricky in a sea of divergent interests

nz_sgexports_170825.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Government & Economy

July NODX slide improves but no rebound in sight

BT_20190817_CAROUSELL_3865186.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Garage

Carousell bets on ad dollars; may fundraise in next 2 years

nz_cbd_170819.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Garage

South-east Asia tech deals total US$6b in H1; more unicorns likely to emerge soon: VC firm

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly