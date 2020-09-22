You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

UK electricity price spike raises questions for national grid

Tue, Sep 22, 2020 - 2:51 PM

af_london-buildings_220920.jpg
A spike in electricity prices last week in the UK is raising questions about how well the network operator is balancing the grid and at what cost to consumers.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LONDON] A spike in electricity prices last week in the UK is raising questions about how well the network operator is balancing the grid and at what cost to consumers.

Electricity prices surged to more than 10 times the average following a market warning from National Grid Plc on Sept 15. The network manager said calm weather and warm temperatures were set to lower the supply buffer it keeps to ensure there's enough power in the system. At the same time, the company was paying a nuclear station not to generate.

The incident is threatening to elevate the highly technical practices of grid managers into a political issue. Some analysis suggest National Grid made mistakes in the process that could lead to higher bills for consumers.

The contract with EDF was "a particularly clunky way of dealing with variable demand," Alan Whitehead, the opposition Labour Party's shadow minister for energy and climate change, said in an interview. "What has undone them is that demand has bounced back much more quickly than they thought." Analysis by trading house, Hartree Solutions, show that halting one unit of Electricite de France SA's Sizewell B nuclear reactor, added 73 million pounds (S$128.32 million) to wholesale power prices during the 20 weeks of the contract. If the reactor had been generating on Sept 15, the market warning wouldn't have been needed, the analysis shows.

National Grid said its decisions were made to protect the grid from blackouts.

SEE ALSO

UK leisure group Whitbread says could cut 6,000 jobs

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We are confident the actions we have taken, including the Sizewell contract, have minimised the impact on consumers, with the potential implications of emergency actions and the associated disruption being even greater," a National Grid spokesperson said.

Electricity demand fell as much as 20 per cent below normal levels during lockdown as people stayed at home and offices and manufacturing shut. National Grid became increasingly worried about how to manage a system with much lower demand than normal.

On May 7, the network operator agreed a contract with EDF to cut output from its Sizewell B nuclear reactor to avoid oversupply. The contract originally ran for six weeks and cost 17 million pounds to 23 million pounds. It was extended to 20 weeks and now ends on Sept 24.

Electricity demand has mostly recovered and is now just 1 per cent below normal levels, according to BloombergNEF data. This raises the question of whether National Grid should have kept the contract with EDF for so long.

National Grid has said that the cost of fine-tuning supply and demand will be 500 million pounds more than usual this summer because of lower consumption during the lockdown. The power regulator Ofgem was already scrutinising looking at that issue and may probe deeper.

"We regularly review the performance of the Electricity System Operator," an Ofgem spokesperson said. "We also do ad hoc assessments when we think events warrant it."

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Honduran coffee exports likely to rise 14% next season

Gold edges higher as US dollar halts surge on Covid worries

Ethical chocolate gets a boost with cocoa-trading giant Olam tracing origins

Australia to invest A$18b in energy technology to cut emissions

Oil falls 5% as economic outlook dims with rising virus cases

With gold rallying, investor attention drawn to ESG issues

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 22, 2020 03:24 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks post worst fall in a month on Europe lockdown concerns

[SEOUL] South Korean shares dropped 2.4 per cent on Tuesday, logging the sharpest decline in a month, as investors...

Sep 22, 2020 03:20 PM
Consumer

UK leisure group Whitbread says could cut 6,000 jobs

[LONDON] British leisure group Whitbread, owner of Premier Inn hotels, announced Tuesday that it could axe up to 6,...

Sep 22, 2020 03:10 PM
Life & Culture

Are exotic skins out of fashion?

[STOCKHOLM] Something was clearly missing from Stockholm Fashion Week's virtual catwalk Aug 25 and it wasn't just a...

Sep 22, 2020 03:08 PM
Consumer

TUI says cost cutting target in sight as it slashes overheads

[FRANKFURT] TUI said it's making progress on plans to cut overhead costs by 30 per cent as the world's largest tour...

Sep 22, 2020 03:06 PM
Government & Economy

'Work from home': Johnson starts to shut down the UK again as Covid-19 spreads

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Tuesday tell people to work from home and will impose new...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: DBS, UOB, OCBC, Keppel, SingHaiyi, Fragrance

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload their stake in Axington

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload Axington stake

Singapore stocks fall at Tuesday's open; STI down 0.3%

E-sports startup Ampverse closes pre-Series A round for regional expansion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.